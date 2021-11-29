Swords shop owner convicted of sexual assault on customer after ‘slap’ lands him €1,000 fine

A 64-year-old shopkeeper who pleaded guilty to slapping a woman’s bottom telling her she was a “terrible girl” said the incident had been a “moment of madness”.

Aidan Roche was convicted of sexual assault at Centra in Rivervalley, Swords on April 25, 2020 and fined €1,000.

Garda James Costello told the court the woman had entered the Centra shortly after 4pm to purchase ice-creams for her children and asked Roche for help to locate them as it had been a while since she was in the shop.

While she was walking ahead towards the freezer section, Aidan Roche said “you’re a terrible girl” and slapped her on the right cheek of her posterior.

The woman “felt the sting” and was taken aback.

She paid for the goods and left the shop.

Garda Costello said Roche, with an address at The Grove, Richmond Downs, Dublin 9, was co-operative with gardaí and allowed them to view and download CCTV of the incident from the shop.

In a statement to gardaí the defendant said he was “shocked and stunned” by what he had done and said he “deeply regretted it”.

He unreservedly apologised for what happened and said the only explanation he could give was that there was a lot going on at the time and he had “buckled and cracked under pressure.”

Roche, who has owned and run the Centra in Rivervalley for 26 years, said he had overstepped the mark and didn’t know why he had done it.

Defence solicitor John Hennessy said the 64-year-old had never been in trouble before and was of good standing in the community.

He said Roche could offer no explanation for what when on in his mind only that it had been “a moment of madness”.

Mr Hennessy said the defendant apologised “unreservedly” for what happened and had been under extreme amounts of pressure.

He said to support the apology his client had €2,000 with him in court.

The solicitor asked the court to give Roche the benefit of the Probation Act adding: “I’m not trivialising the offence - god knows I can’t in this day and age - and neither is he.”

However, Judge Dermot Dempsey said he was not prepared to accept the donation and would not apply the Probation Act.

“These types of incidents can’t be tolerated and while I appreciate the early plea this lady suffered considerable psychological damage as a result of this incident.”

He convicted Roche and fined him €1,000 with one month to pay.