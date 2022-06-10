Swords school aided by local company in its mission to promote STEM subjects among girls

Nucleo support the work of Loreto College in Swords in promoting STEM subjects among girls.

A Swords school is leading the way in teaching its students computer science and promoting STEM subjects among girls.

In 2018, Computer Science was introduced as a Leaving Cert subject in Ireland and Loreto College in River Valley, Swords was one of the 40 pilot secondary schools that signed up, as part of the initial roll-out.

The school’s Principal, Mr. Peter McNamara, and Computer Science teacher, Mr. Robbie Glynn, aware of how important it is to encourage STEM amongst young girls, were determined to make the course a success.

In the summer of 2020, Nucleo Director, Robert Brown’s, daughter, Lucia, had just finished her Junior Cert, in Loreto College, and was looking to take Computer Science as a subject for the Leaving Cert.

A conversation between Robert, Mr. Glynn and Mr. McNamara ensued, where it was discussed that, whilst the introduction of the subject was a progressive step, the resources afforded to each participating school by the Department of Education was limited.

As a result, very well-intentioned schools find it difficult to fully provide the desired standard of learning to their computer science students.

Impressed by the school’s determination to do their best to expose young girls to STEM, Robert decided that, as an employer in the field of IT, he would support the school in their endeavours.

This support has come in the form of Robert, through his IT companies, purchasing 16 new laptops and 10 new whiteboards for Loreto College.

Speaking about this, Mr. Glynn said: “The purchase of the whiteboards and laptops for the school has made an unbelievable difference.

“Ultimately, what it means now is that owning a computer is no longer a prerequisite for a student looking to take Computer Science.

“The school can provide one, where required.

“Further, as a result of the mobility of the laptops, Computer Science can be taught in a regular classroom.”

School principal, Peter McNamara said: “This has freed up our Computer Lab for use by other subjects for 10 classes a week.

“The whiteboards enable teams within the Computer Science class to work together collaboratively on projects.

“It has been a total game changer.

“These laptops and whiteboards are having a massive positive impact on the entire school.

“Every single Computer Science student has made use of and has benefited greatly from them.

“We are so appreciative of them and of all Robert’s, and his companies, support for the school over the past few years.”

Speaking about the donations, Robert said: “We’re all aware of the importance of trying to increase the participation of young girls in STEM subjects.

“When I spoke with Robbie and Peter, I was struck by their enthusiasm and drive to succeed with Computer Science as a subject in the school.

“I was also surprised at how much they were expected to fend for themselves.

“I think that the education of our children is not the sole responsibility of the school. It is also incumbent on local businesses, that are in a position to help out, to support the school’s endeavours where possible.

“I am delighted that we were able to contribute.”

He concluded: “Who knows, maybe some of these young computer scientists will end up working with Nucleo in the future?”