Swords playwright takes a bite out of the Big Apple

A Swords playwright has taken over New York this week with the staging of two of his plays in the Big Apple.

David Gilna told the Fingal Independent: “My award-winning play ‘My Bedsit Window’ was staged on James Cagney Way on Sunday with The Origin Theatre Company New York after the success of being selected for The European Month of Culture back in May.”

Later this week, another of David’s plays makes it to the New York stage.

He explains: “Then finally, the moment has arrived following in the footsteps of my heroes Behan & Wilde my award-winning play ’The Unsung Hero’ will be staged at the New York Irish Center on Friday, September 24."

The play brings to life the story of The O’Rahilly, co-founder of the Irish Volunteers and Nancy O’Rahilly, the Vice-President of The Cumann na mBan.

Not content with all of that, David’s short film “One For The Ditch’, which won Best Inspirational Film at the Hollywood Gold Awards will be screened at the Hudson Guild Theatre on September 26 on Santa Monica Blvd.

He said: “We shot the film in Fingal and in my local pub ’The Cock Tavern’ starring Tony Cash, Wayne Lynch, Jane Brennan and Max Clarke.”