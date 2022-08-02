Swords playwright returns from US after successful stage tour

Just back from touring America with his two successful plays, “A Bolt From D’Blue” and “The Unsung Hero”, Swords actor and playwright David Gilna may be forgiven for resting on his laurels.

Gilna does however return to New York for a third time at the end of October with “A Bolt From D’Blue” with future plans for “The Unsung Hero.”

Gilna speaks to The Fingal Independent about how his two plays went down States-side: “It was amazing, to be honest with you it was life changing, you just realise how vast America is and the show was well received and each venue has booked me back to go back again. So I’m going back actually to perform the four boroughs in New York in the first week of November.”

This was Gilna’s first time to return to Boston since being struck by lightening in 2004 while on a J1 visa, the inspiration for his hit play, “A Bolt From D’Blue.”

By his own admission “in the wrong time at the right place” when lightening struck, Gilna flatlined and was taken to the Boston Medical Centre for treatment.

Temporarily paralysed, a long and slow road to recovery awaited him but ultimately led to his hit solo comedy “A Bolt From D’Blue.”

Gilna says the “funny” thing about returning to Boston was that the house where he had been struck by lightening, which gave rise to his play “A Bolt From D’Blue”, had actually been painted blue in his absence.

He says: “I revisited the house where I was struck by lightening, I hadn’t been back to Boston since my accident so that was very therapeutic, and meeting people in Boston that I knew. So we did Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Los Angeles.

“The reception was amazing, I just met so many Irish people, my story is about going over there on a J1 visa, and to be honest with you, they could all relate at some point to leaving Ireland for the first time. I’d one person in Philadelphia who was 92 and left Ireland when he was 15.”

He adds: “The place in the Bronx where I performed actually was founded by Chris O’Neill and every place I went to was just a great sense of Irish actors, artists, construction, IT, you name it. I just met a whole group of Irish through the decades who had left at various stages to find a home in America.”

Recounting some of the many stories of his exploits in America, Gilna recalls a chance encounter with Malachy McCourt, brother of author Frank McCourt, of Angela’s Ashes fame.

“I met Frank McCourt’s brother, Malachy, there’s him and a guy called John McDonagh and they have a radio show in New York for the last 20 or 30 years.

"Malachy actually knew Brendan Behan, who is one of my heroes, and I was lucky enough to be invited to Malachy’s house and spend the evening with him and he was telling me stories about moving to New York, him and his brother Frank, Angela’s Ashes and their journey as actors and writers. So that was hugely inspirational to be honest with you.”

Gilna also toured with his other play, “The Unsung Hero”, a love story based on the lives of the co-founder of the Irish Volunteers, Michael Joseph O’Rahilly and Nancy O’Rahilly, vice-president of Cumann na mBan.

Gilna says: “I toured with “The Unsung Hero” as well, and that was good timing with the 1916 connection and that’s going to be staged in New York in the month of January in 2024. Michael Mellamphy who’s playing O’Rahilly is flying over next week so I’m looking forward to showing him around Dublin.

"My godmother is the granddaughter of the O’Rahilly Nancy, and the family gave me all the notes and research that her father Aodhan had done on his father, because he was only ten when his father was murdered.”

Gilna says he is very passionate about the O’Rahillys and what they did in furthering the cause of Irish freedom. Nancy O’Rahilly was widowed in 1916, left with three children to raise and as Gilna says, “terrorised” by the British Empire because she would have been seen as an enemy to the State.

“It’s really their story, their tale and what they believed in and they believed in dying for our right to vote, to education, for one day to be free from British rule", Gilna says.

"So that’s a love story that I’m very passionate about and it was very well recieved by the Irish communities. I love the story, I love the people, I think more people need to know about them.”

With his lightening stage presence and passion for performance, spreading the word of the O’Rahillys should be well within Gilna’s reach, with or without “A Bolt From D’Blue.”