Swords pals recreate Beatles’ iconic ‘Abbey Road’ album cover

Swords retiree Peter Rogan was taken on a Long and Winding Road recently, when his pals talked him into re-enacting the famous Beatles Abbey Road album cover outside the Forty Four hotel in Swords.

The six pals dressed up in suits supplied by Zalandos in Mullingar and strut their way across Main Street, much to the amusement of passersby.

The friends, all avid Beatles fans, wanted to do something a little different to mark Peter’s retirement. And what better way than to recreate a classic Beatles album?

To lend some authenticity, Ray 'Chubby' Keane crossed barefoot just like Paul McCartney in the original take, raising €230 for the Peter McVerry Trust.

Liam Naughton, one of the Swords “Beatles” explains: “One of the lads, Peter Rogan, is retiring as a gas fitter and we decided to do something different and decided to dress up in the suits.

"We were in the Forty Four hotel in Swords and we came up with the idea of Abbey Road and there’s a pedestrian crossing outside the Forty Four.

“The guy who’s barefoot, we came up with that idea that he’d do the Paul McCartney role and he managed to get €230 for the Peter McVerry Trust.”

The Swords “Beatles”, from left to right were Liam Naughton, Maurice Iveagh, Ray Keane, Gerry McElroy, Mick Lyons and Peter Rogan.

Liam says: “We just wanted to do something different to mark the occasion, we were just discussing in the pub would we do it as a group or in single file, and somebody suggested Abbey Road, and we came up with the idea that way.

“The fact that Ray went barefoot and raised a few bob for Peter McVerry made it all the sweeter.

Liam says the “Swords Beatles” got a bigger reaction than they had anticipated: “People were very supportive. We got it wrong the first time and had to do a re-take and there were kids there wanting to get their pictures taken with us.

"We went in for something to eat and we got a round of applause when we were leaving, so we weren’t expecting that.”

After their photo shoot, the “Fab Six” retired to the Forty Four hotel after what had been A Hard Day’s Night.