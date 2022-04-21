Swords Operation Transformation leader set to inspire at the Phoenix Park

12 April 2022; The Operation Transformation leaders were on hand to launch the Athletics Ireland Race Series sponsored by Sports Travel International which takes place in the Phoenix Park in May, June, and July. Operation transformation leaders, from left, Stefano Sweetman, Katie Jones, John Ryan and Kathleen Hurley-Mullins were in attendance at the launch of Athletics Ireland race series sponsored by Sports Travel International at Phoenix Park in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

The Operation Transformation leaders, including Katie Jones from Swords, return to the Phoenix Park on May 15 to take on the prestigious Irish Runner 5k sponsored by Sports Travel International.

A host of Operation Transformation leaders, who completed their first ever 5k on February 19, will be taking the next step on their running journey with the support of Athletics Ireland who will be hosting the event in the Phoenix Park.

2022 Operation Transformation leaders Katie Jones, Kathleen Hurley-Mullins, Stefano Sweetman, and John Ryan were all in attendance at the announcement in the Phoenix Park recently.

April 14 marked the 4-week countdown to the Irish Runner 5k, the ideal starting point for runners, with Athletics Ireland providing a host of support staff as well as multiple pacers to help you achieve your race day goal.

Athletics Ireland will be offering free training plans and advice to everyone looking to take part in the Irish Runner 5k via the Athletics Ireland Race Series Facebook page which also provides details on how to enter.

Walkers and joggers alike will enjoy the iconic surroundings of the Phoenix Park on May 15 while also experiencing the pre-race atmosphere created by media partner Q102 who will be in attendance on the day.

Everyone taking part in the Irish Runner 5k will also have the option to run for one of the nominated charities: Pieta House, Irish Red Cross, or Women's Aid.

Fundraising pages can be set up in a quick and easy process when registering.

For those who can’t make it to the Phoenix Park on May 15, there will be a virtual entry option including a live leader board so everyone can get involved.

All participants (live and virtual events) will receive a race medal and have the option to purchase a race t-shirt at the registration stage should they choose to.

The Irish Runner 5k sponsored by Sports Travel International will mark the first race of the 2022 Athletics Ireland Race Series which also incorporates the Irish Runner 5 Mile on June 12 and the Irish Runner 10 Mile on July 10.

These events will also incorporate the National 5k, 5 Mile, and 10 Mile Championships.

Further information can be found at https://www.athleticsireland.ie/runzone/raceseries .