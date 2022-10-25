Swords man admits to having cocaine and MDMA for sale or supply

A 28-year-old man has admitted having cocaine and mdma for sale or supply at his home address two years ago.

Glen Burke was sent forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on a signed plea of guilty.

The defendant, of Ridgewood Square, Swords appeared before Swords District Court charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply and possession of MDMA for sale or supply at his home address between September 30th, 2020 and October 1, 2020.

State solicitor Derek Mangan said the DPP was seeking a return for sentence to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on two charges for which the accused has signed pleas of guilty.

Defence barrister Gerard Kennedy made an application for legal aid.

Garda Brien Morrissey said there was an objection to this based on the defendant’s earnings.

Judge Dermot Dempsey reserved legal aid and said a vouched statement of means should be submitted to Garda Morrissey before November 11.

The judge remanded Burke on bail to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for sentence on November 10.