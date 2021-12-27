Swords is an ‘ideal’ location for a new elective hospital

A Fingal Senator says that Swords could provide the “ideal location” for a new elective hospital.

The Swords area would be an ideal location for one of three nationwide elective hospitals that have received Cabinet approval, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Speaking following the Cabinet announcement, Senator Regina Doherty said, “The proposed elective hospital for Dublin is part of the Sláintecare model. It has been in planning for some time now and I am delighted it has finally received approval.

She explained: “The priority now is to find a suitable site for that hospital and it makes absolute sense to locate it in the vicinity of Swords, the capital of Fingal, and an area that is easily accessible to people from across North County Dublin, and even further beyond.

“The hospital will commence with ‘day’ cases, diagnostics and outpatients, followed by inpatient treatment. It will deliver a top-class, public healthcare facility for people and families from Swords to Balbriggan, Skerries to Malahide, Oldtown to Donabate, Rush, Lusk, Portmarnock, and everywhere in between.

“I am adamant that the project be fast-tracked. If necessary, the private sector can design, build and finance the hospital, with the State buying back the site over a period of time.

“The preliminary business case is now at an advanced stage of development and I expect it will be submitted to the Department of Health in early 2022.

“It is crucial that we deliver this facility as soon as possible.”