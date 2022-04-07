Dublin

Swords father and daughter save 24 Ukrainian refugees

David Dunne (back row, right) with Ukraine family support and some of the refugees he has rescued at Swords Celtic Expand

David Dunne (back row, right) with Ukraine family support and some of the refugees he has rescued at Swords Celtic

fingalindependent

Ken Phelan

A 31-year-old pregnant Ukrainian woman is just one refugee to be rescued and given refuge by Swords man, David Dunne, and his daughter, Jade.

In total, David and Jade have rescued an incredible 24 Ukrainians since the war broke out, bringing them home to Ireland to be housed.

