Swords father and daughter save 24 Ukrainian refugees

A 31-year-old pregnant Ukrainian woman is just one refugee to be rescued and given refuge by Swords man, David Dunne, and his daughter, Jade.

In total, David and Jade have rescued an incredible 24 Ukrainians since the war broke out, bringing them home to Ireland to be housed.

David, who is married to Ukranian national, Oksana, was in hospital with an E-Coli infection when a nurse informed him that Russia had invaded Ukraine.

David’s first thoughts were for his eight months pregnant daughter-in-law, Krystyna Hnytk and her eight-year-old son Artem, who were living in the Ukrainian city of Ternopil.

Speaking to The Fingal Independent, David tells his amazing story, which unfolded over the past number of weeks.

“I’ve been going to Ukraine for 10 years on and off to a particular village in west Ukraine. We go over in the summer time for about two months, so that's my connection with Ukraine. The night of the invasion, I was in Beaumont Hospital, I had a really bad E-Coli infection and the nurse came down and said to me “the Russians have gone in.” So I said to her, “could you get me an office somewhere?” and she said “yes”, so I started making calls then to Ukraine and working out a plan.

"I called my daughter in the morning, Jade, she lives in Oldtown and I said we have to get a plan in order quick to get as many people out as quick as we can, starting with Krystyna, who is eight months pregnant. So the doctor released me on the Monday, I flew to Poland on the Tuesday and met up with a Polish NGO there.”

Krystyna was able to find safe passage, and was brought across the Polish border with Artem.

Unfortunately, David had to pay an exorbitant price for four one-way tickets back to Dublin, such was the demand on getting flights from Ukraine.

It was when David got back to Dublin, however, that he realised he had to do more, regardless of the expense.

“When we got back then we realised there were so many left behind, because I’m going to this village for 10 years. It’s like Ireland in the sixties, every family is tight-knit and they’re all together. So every cousin knows every cousin. So we had to decide then what to do next. Rather than keep flying back and forward, I worked with an NGO in Poland, I had my contacts in Ukraine, and we suddenly decided to get people out along the journey when it was safe to do so.

"Even though they were in west Ukraine and were pretty safe, there were still Russian jets flying overhead, just to scare them, so they were pretty scared at that point. So the next convoy we got out, we got out 12. But because the flights were so expensive, we had to put an extra two days on their journey. Oksana’s other daughter lives in Brussels, so then we had to go to Brussels. Then it was just a matter of contacting the people, the family and friend in the village who really wanted to come and then it just went up and up and up to 24 people that we got out. Getting them out was one thing, but housing them was another.”

David took nine of the refugees into his home, with mattresses on the floor, bunkbeds in every room, and just one bathroom to share between 11 people.

It was “imperative”, he explains, to keep everyone together in Fingal, so that families were not separated.

He says: “We have two pregnant girls, we have a girl staying here, my sister-in-law, she’s stage four cancer, we have Ivan, he has brain surgery but only half completed – it was to get completed the day of the invasion. We had a young guy David who was born when I was in Ukraine seven years ago and his mam died at birth. So I always felt a special connection with David, because I’m David and there’s not many Davids in Ukraine.

“They all arrived within nine days, it was rapid, it was absolutely rapid, I was down here working from three o’clock in the morning until seven, because of the logistics of it, the paperwork."

A taxi-driver by occupation, David also drives special needs children to school.

His background, not surprisingly, is with Chernobyl Children, though as he points out this was as a host, not working in logistics.

By all accounts, a mammoth and commendable task to take on, David and Jade managed to save the lives of 24 Ukrainian nationals.

With Krystyna now due to give birth in two weeks’ time, David may even see the very first Irish-Ukrainian born baby brought back to his Swords home.

If you would like to house Ukrainian refugees, contact David at: 085-2394715