Swords councillor welcomes moves to use CCTV to catch illegal dumpers

Labour Councillor James Humphreys welcomes a Government commitment to utilise the Labour Party Bill to use CCTV to tackle illegal dumping.

Speaking after the second stage of the Circular Economy Bill was taken in the Seanad, Labour Cllr James Humphreys welcomed a commitment from Minister of State Ossian Smyth that the Government’s Circular Economy Bill would provide for the use of recording technologies for waste enforcement purposes in a way that is fully in compliance with national and EU data protection law.

Cllr Humphreys said: “Last year my Labour colleague Senator Mark Wall brought a Bill to the Seanad which would allow the use of CCTV in prosecution of offences relating to illegal dumping as a result of the increase in illegal dumping in Irish country sides particularly during Covid restrictions when the voluntary groups such as Swords Tidy Towns that do a wonderful job of keeping our communities clean could not meet.

“Senator Wall has estimated that across 31 local authorities in the country, the cost of clearing up litter and illegally dumped materials may be as much as €90 million per year, which is enormous.

“This is without considering the voluntary effort put in by community clean-up groups.”

Cllr Humphreys added: “As my colleague Senator Wall said in the Seanad, while the Covid restrictions may have been lifted, we are still getting calls about illegal dumping.

“€90 million is a colossal amount of money to spend on cleaning up other people’s rubbish and could you imagine what we could do in Swords if even a fraction of that money was saved and put into local facilities.

“As a public representatives, always asked about playgrounds and community facilities and the sort of money we could save in relation to that €90 million could and should be put into those sorts of facilities.”

The Labour councillor from Swords said: “We need to see prosecutions of those who wreck our communities by fly tipping and feel they are above the law.

“Using CCTV for enforcement purposes is an important step in the fight back and will prevent illegal dumping once enacted.”