Swords councillor describes ‘chaotic’ scenes at Dublin Airport last weekend as he tried to make it to Wembley for the big match

As chaos ensued in Dublin Airport last weekend, a local councillor travelling to London to see his beloved Nottingham Forest play against Huddersfield Town, found himself caught amidst scenes of mayhem and disarray.

Speaking from a London hotel, where he was thankfully celebrating a 1-0 win by his team, a relieved Cllr Butler (FF) recounted his experience at Dublin’s beleaguered national airport last Sunday May 29.

“It was terrible, I probably should have got there early, but we were going on the basis of at least two-and-a-half hours before our flight. I think we were in the queue around 5.48am; we were inside the building, we were lucky enough, but you could see them setting up for what they were expecting later obviously, with the ramp up to departure.

“It was awful, at the start you didn’t mind because it was snaking around and it was working and you were progressing. It’s actually when you got to the place where you hand your tickets in that you realise, okay, this could be a problem, because you’d been making steady progress all along.

“You’d be standing there, I don’t know how long it was and they’d let a batch of people through, they’d stop and then they’d start again. When you finally get through there, you think you’re okay, but then you realise it’s almost become a scrum to get a tray and get your stuff through the scanning machine.”

Cllr Butler describes “chaotic scenes”, where airport staff were “completely overwhelmed”.

He noted, he says, the look of pure “bewilderment” on the faces of elderly passengers, who simply didn’t know where to turn to.

Cllr Butler had in fact booked-in online, whatever advantage that appeared to garner. He had, in fact, followed all daa recommendations.

"I think the board of directors have a lot to answer for, they really do. It’s not as if they couldn’t see this coming, they know the numbers coming through the airport every day.

"There’s a lot of angry people, a lot of missed flights, I saw on the media 1000 people – I’d be surprised if it wasn’t way more than that.

"It’s not a great impression to give of a country, of attracting jobs and industry and development. Just crazy.”



