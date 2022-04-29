Swords councillor calls for talks on the future of Swords schools

A Fianna Fáil councillor has called on the Chief Executive of Fingal County Council to initiate talks with the Department of Education and DDLETB with a view to producing “a plan for schools in Swords.”

Speaking at a recent council meeting, Cllr Brigid Manton said she tabled her motion as she was “very concerned” about the condition of schools in Swords.

According to Cllr Manton, St Cronan’s Senior School in Brackenstown is waiting on a new build since “around 2007”; and there are prefabs in Fingal College “since I was actually going there myself.”

St Finian’s Community College also requires a new build, she said, as does Broadmeadow National School and Rivervalley Community National School.

“We need schools that are fit for purpose in the year 2022 for the children of the town of Swords”, she said.

Swords was “lagging behind” in terms of the number of schools which need upgrading, Cllr Manton added.

By tabling her motion, she hoped the council might put together a working group that would work with the DDLETB and the Department “to improve the educational experience.”

With the motion passed, the terms will be forwarded to the Department of Education and DDLETB and when a reply is received the Area Committee will be informed.