Swords company’s charity drive raises over €260,000

Swords comanpy, One4all, Ireland’s leading gift card company, has announced that over €260,000 has been raised for Children’s Health Foundation since first launching its Shop4Giggles campaign eight years ago.

Children’s Health Foundation directly supports sick children and their families in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres in Crumlin, Temple Street, Connolly, and Tallaght.

This year’s Shop4Giggles campaign took place between Saturday, 10th September – Sunday, 18th September, and asked participants to spend their One4all Gift Cards or One4all Digital Gift Cards with any of One4all’s 12,000 accepting retailers in-store or participating online partners.

With each purchase, One4all donates 50c to the Giggle Fund at Children’s Health Foundation. This year, five of One4all’s retail partners, Marks & Spencer, Argos, River Island, Currys, and New Look pledged to donate an additional 50c, bringing the total to €1 every time a One4all was spent with them, in-store or online.

All funds raised during One4all’s Shop4Giggles week will go directly to Children Health Foundation’s Giggle Fund.

The Giggle Fund dedicates its initiatives towards creating moments of happiness for patients in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin, Temple Street, Tallaght, and Connolly hospitals and urgent care centres, which serve approximately 300,000 patients each year.

Commenting of this year’s Shop4Giggles campaign, Louise Hickey, Senior Marketing Director at One4all said: “We are thrilled to announce that €260,000 has been raised since One4all’s partnership with Children’s Health Foundation began eight years ago.

“We are so happy to support the vital work that the Giggle Fund is doing for the children and their families that attend CHI hospitals and urgent care centres.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported this year’s campaign by spending their One4all Gift Cards and Digital Gift Cards during Shop4Giggles week, as well as our 12,000 retail and online partners, and the five retailers who went above and beyond by matching our donations.”

Ruth Guy, Director of Fundraising, Marketing and Communications at Children’s Health Foundation said: “Another successful Shop4Giggles campaign has come to an end, and we could not be more delighted with the outcome.

“Our partnership with One4all has raised an incredible €260,000 to date, ensuring the Giggle Fund can continue making hospital stays a little more enjoyable for both Children’s Health Ireland patients and their families. One4all’s support has brought many smiles to the thousands of patients who visit Children’s Health Ireland hospitals and urgent care centres every year.”