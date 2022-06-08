Swords Castle is now the third biggest attraction in Fingal, survey says

A recent RED C survey has found that Swords Castle is the third most visited or recommended attraction amongst Fingal residents.

In a finding that clearly points to untapped potential of the historic monument, Swords Castle has been visited by 32% of those surveyed – ahead of Ardgillan Castle and Newbridge House.

The finding came in a survey of 1,000 Fingal residents in March, conducted by RED C.

The Fingal top ten attractions are: Malahide Castle; Malahide beach; Swords Castle; Ardgillan Castle; Newbridge House; Skerries North Beach; Skerries South Beach; St Catherine’s Park; Rush South Beach; Rush North Beach.

Commenting on the finding, Swords Green Party councillor, Ian Carey said: “This is a really important finding when it comes to future investment in our heritage sites. Swords Castle has seen proportionately far less investment that some of the other sites yet it is attracting more visitors.

"It is clear that there is buckets of potential here when it comes to developing a really excellent tourism offering in Swords. In addition to the Castle we have the untapped potential of St Columba’s Church, the Norman Tower and the Round Tower.”

Cllr Carey added: “If the council invests in the historic cluster at Swords there is really huge potential there. This can benefit locals and businesses and give a real focus to the town.

“The economic department of the council are putting together a tourism group for Swords made up of various stakeholders. If you are interested please get in touch.”

Originally built for the Archbishops of Dublin in the early 13th century near the Ward River, some of the castle estate fell into disrepair by the 14th and 15th centuries.

At least partially occupied through the 16th and 17th centuries, the castle was used as a place of rendezvous by Anglo-Irish Catholic families during the 1641 Rebellion.

The site was afforded protection as a National Monument and placed under the guardianship of the Office of Public Works in the early 20th century.

As of the late 20th and early 21st century, the site was subject to a program of "long term phased restoration", and is partially opened for tours.

The site is listed on Fingal County Council's Record of Protected Structures.