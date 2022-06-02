Swords Castle approaches final phase of conservation and improvement works

Engineering and archaeological consultancy services are being sought to assist with design and delivery of what is expected to be the final phase of conservation and improvements works at Swords Castle.

Vegetation removal and masonry consolidation works are proposed to the castle walls, including the south wall and section of the north east wall.

Works are proposed to the Knights and Squires, facilitating public access and minor modifications to the postern gate on the western wall.

Various electrical service upgrades are planned across the site.

It is expected that following design and subject to approval of the works from the National Monument Service, works could be tendered and commence in Q4 2022 for completion early in 2023.

Cllr Ian Carey (GR) had asked the Chief Executive for an update on the works to Swords Castle.