Sweet 16s victory for Dubs thanks to Fins ace

Robbie Smyth, Munster LGFA President and LGFA vice-President, presents the cup to Dublin U16s captain Aoife Robertson following their victory over Cork. Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

Dublin goalkeeper Siobhán Cassidy-Fagan brings the ball forward under pressure from Niamh O'Sullivan of Cork during the LGFA All-Ireland U16 A decider. Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

Aisling Moran, left, Líadan Murphy and Joy Ralph of Dublin U16s celebrate Dublin's victory over Cork in the All-Ireland U16 A Final. Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

Dublin celebrate after winning the LGFA All-Ireland U16 A Final against Cork at Cahir GAA Club, Co Tipperary. Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

Ellen Joyce from the Fingallians club breaks away from Grace Cronin of Cork during last week's LGFA All-Ireland U16 A Final at Cahir. Photo by George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

DUBLIN 4-12

CORK 3-9

Ellen Joyce was the toast of Fingallians on Wednesday night last as she registered 1-3 in Dublin’s dramatic extra-time win over Cork in Cahir in the LGFA All-Ireland U16 ‘A’ decider.

Dublin got off to the perfect start when they found the back of the net after just 10 seconds. The ball was played forward from the throw-in and Joyce blasted past Cork goalkeeper Molly Murphy.

Cork could have had a goal of their own when Deirdre Cronin’s effort was well saved by Siobhan Cassidy-Fagan, before the same player pointed from a free to make it 1-0 to 0-1 after five minutes.

Cronin added two more to level it with eight minutes played, but Cork were dealt another blow when Dublin got their second goal of the half, this time Joyce turning provider as she played Lucy Ahern in.

Eimear Kehoe scored too before Cork replied with a goal. Cronin played a great ball to Niamh O’Sullivan who made it 1-3 to 2-1 with 17 minutes gone.

Dublin failed to score for the rest of the half, and with five minutes to half-time Méabh McGoldrick got Cork’s fourth point to see them level at the break - 2-1 to 1-4.

Brianna Smith put Cork in front, with Amy Sheppard and Aoibhinn O’Neill nudging them further ahead, before Dublin came roaring back.

Two points from Birnie, followed by a Kehoe effort had the sides level again.

With 57 minutes gone it looked like Dublin had it won when Izzy Dowling got their third goal to make it 3-4 to 1-7, but the drama wasn’t over.

A minute later Cork were awarded a penalty when Grace Cronin was fouled and Aoibhe Daly coolly slotted home.

Cronin then pointed from a free and with time running out it looked as if the Rebels had done enough, but Leddy Doyle got a late chance to equalise from a free and despite the pressure she made no mistake to take it to extra time.

The game had finished 3-5 to 2-8 after normal time, and Dublin were the better side on the resumption, with Joyce putting them back in front and two from Dowling increasing their lead.

Leddy Doyle put four between the sides before Eabha O’Donovan replied for Cork and by half-time it was 3-10 to 2-9.

Any chance of a Cork comeback was dashed in the 74th minute when Liadan Murphy scored Dublin’s fourth goal.

But the Munster outfit didn’t go down without a fight and they were awarded another penalty from which O’Donovan scored what turned out to be a consolation goal.

Scorers: Dublin - E Joyce 1-3, L Ahern, L Murphy 1-0 each, I Dowling 1-2, E Kehoe, E Leddy Doyle (1f), E Kearney 0-2 each, S Birnie 0-1; Cork - E O’Donovan 1-1 (1-0 pen), D Cronin 0-4 (3f), N O’Sullivan, A Daly (pen) 1-0 each, M McGoldrick, B Smith, A Sheppard, A O’Neill 0-1 each.

Dublin: Siobhan Cassidy-Fagan; Lucy Ahern, Ellen Leddy Doyle, Ellie Doyle; Elsa Kearney, Eimear Kehoe, Ellen Joyce; Siobhan Birnie, Alex Falvey; Katie O’Toole, Rebecca Nolan, Lily May Conaty; Karrie Rudden, Aoife Robertston, Tessa Lambe.Subs: Liadan Murphy for O’Toole (45), Aisling Moran for Doyle (50), Izzy Dowling for Rudden (52), Emma Moran for Falvey (60), Rudden for E Moran (72), Naoise Koppel for Kearney (75), Maeve Moran for Ahern (78), Rachael Hargan for Joyce (79).

CORK: Molly Murphy; Amy McKennedy, Grace Cronin, Maisie McRae; Aoibhe Daly, Katie Williamson, Amy O’Riordan; Ava Fitzgerald, Alice Buckley; Brianna Smith, Aobhinn O’Neill, Amy Sheppard; Deirdre Cronin, Niamh O’Sullivan, Meabh McGoldrick. Subs: Johanna Foskin for Sheppard (40), Kate Carey for McGoldrick (43), Sinead Hurley for Buckley (59), Eabha O’Donovan for O’Neill (60). Catherine Murphy for O’Sullivan (77).

Ref: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath)