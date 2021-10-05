Supertwin champion Micko eyes second title

THE penultimate weekend of the 2021 season was a hectic one, with the final rounds of the USBK Championship at Bishopscourt, and also the final grasstrack of the season organised by the Milverton off Road Club. The USBK meeting didn’t look the best early in the morning as the heavens opened, drenching the intermediate track at Bishopscourt, and the organisers made a wise decision to delay qualifying for 30 minutes in the hope that the track would be better and some of the standing water would recede. This was a wise one, and as qualifying went on a dry line was appearing, and also the sun was shining brightly despite the bad weather forecast. When racing got under way it was dry, and the day produced at least 16 new lap records, in a cracking day’s racing. There was a minute’s silence before racing began to remember one of racings great commentators, George McCann. Micko Sweeney went into the day’s racing 36 points ahead of his nearest rival Jamie Boreland in the Supertwin class, and a good result would see him lift the championship. With a drying track, he rode a sensible race to finish runner-up to Jack Oliver, who inherited the lead after Gary McCoy retired while leading. The 20 points were enough to clinch the championship, after Boreland only managed 4th place. Sweeney didn’t line up for race two, as he also has an excellent chance to make him a double Supertwin championship winner, when he goes into the final rounds of the Dunlop Mondello Masters next weekend, just 5 points behind Kevin Baker, and he will be hoping to do a double for his long-term sponsor Bill Kiely. Gary McCoy made up for his retirement in race one by taking the win in race two and a new lap record for the class. Gareth Morrell and Paul Demaine jnr shared the spoils in the Production class. The Classic classes saw three champions already crowned, with Brian Mateer taking the 250 class, Alex Conroy the 1000 class, and Sam Kinkead the 500. The 350 class was a two way battle between Linton Irwin and Nicky Lamb. Mark Johnston wasn’t worried about who was who in the battle for the title, as he was 68 points adrift coming into the final two races, but he stormed to victory in both races, but two second places were enough to see Irwin take the title by 38 points from Lamb, with Johnston taking third 59 points adrift. Brian Mateer took the 250 double to make it a clean sweep of 13 wins from 13 starts, and to cap off a brilliant season he also broke the lap record that stood from 2012. David McVicker took both 500 class wins and a new lap record that stood from 2012, and in the 1000 class there was also a lap record for Stephen McKeown who took both race wins. Alastair Seeley had already clinched the Supersport 600 championship, but all eyes were on the Cup championship, with Cork rider Jamie Collins on board the PCRS/Husqvarna Yamaha, as it was going to be a three-way battle with Sean Brolly and Graham McAleese, and it turned out that way. In race one Collins finished third with McAleese fourth and Brolly fifth. In the final race it was Brolly who got the better of a race-long duel with Collins, but it was Collins who clinched the championship by just 2 points. Like Sweeney, he goes into next weekend’s Mondello Masters with a chance to make it a double. Jason Lynn took the double in the Supersport Pro class. Jack Oliver made it a double in the non-championship race for Superbike, and it was Darryl Sharkey who took the flag in the Supersport non-championship race one, with Jamie Boreland taking the win in race two. Kia McClintock was a non-starter in the Moto-One class, and he led the championship by 50 points going into the day’s racing. Lee Hara took both race wins to level on points, but it was McClintock who is the champion by virtue of the most wins, 10 in total. AJ Carey took almost a half of a second off the lap record in the Supersport 300 class, to take both wins, and also the championship by 69 points. Derek O’Donnell smashed the 2011 lap record in the Pre-Injection 600 class to take both race wins, and also a clean sweep in the championship, taking all 12 race wins along the way. Andrew Brady was already crowned champion in the 1000 class, and he was a non-starter, and it was his main rival Matt Burns who made hay in his absence taking both wins, and also breaking the lap record in successive races. The Supersport 400 was another cracking finale to the season, with Wicklow rider Alvin Griffin 10 points adrift of championship leader Mark Camblin, in third place, and just 8 points behind Robert Waddell, who was in second. In race one it was as close as the championship, with Scottish rider Kris Duncan throwing a spanner in the works as he battled with the leaders, and it was a last-lap manoeuvre by Griffin that saw him take the win by just 0.135 of a second from Duncan, with Camblin just ahead of Waddell, by 0.066 of a second. Just one point separated Camblin and Griffin going into the final race, and once more it was Duncan who led the way, locked in a battle with Camblin and Griffin, but with two laps to go Griffin made a slight mistake at the final corner, and this let in Camblin in to take runner-up spot behind the winner Duncan, with Griffin third. Camblin was crowned champion by just 5 points from Griffin, with Waddell third, 12 points adrift. Thirteen-year-old Ruben Sherman-Boyd took the first race win in the Moto 3 class, and it was Ross Moore who took the win in race two, and while the lap record went to Lee Hara, this wasn’t enough to take the championship, as it was Moore who was crowned the 2021 champion, by 21 points over Hara. Alastair Seeley had made it a double clinching the Superbike title before the weekend, but this didn’t stop two cracking races and we saw the lap record go no fewer than 6 times during the two races. Ali Kirk led the first race for four laps, only to encounter problems that saw him dropping to 6th, and while Derek Sheils broke the 2019 lap record, it was Seeley who took the flag by just 0.792 of a second from Jason Lynn, with Sheils 0.631 of a second in third. Seeley set off at a brilliant pace from the lights in race two, but he was in a four-way tie with Sheils, Kirk and Lynn. The lap record was once more broken by Sheils on lap 3 as he chased Seeley and Kirk, and on the next lap it was Seeley who broke the record. Once more Sheils attacked, breaking the record on laps six and seven, only for Seeley to have the final say on the last lap, taking the win from Kirk by 1.245 seconds, with Sheils 0.198 of a second behind in third. TT legend Brice Anstey was on hand to present all the winners with their medals, and was only too delighted to pose for photos with the race fans. It was a cracking finale to the USBK season, and congrats to the club for their efforts in running the event.