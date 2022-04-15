Supermarket worker fined after he shouted abuse at gardaí

A supermarket worker who shouted abuse at gardaí while they were dealing with another incident has been fined €250.

Michael Wordell (24) pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on November 1h, 2021.

Balbriggan District Court heard that gardaí were dealing with a separate incident at Drogheda Street, Balbriggan and a group of males began shouting at gardaí.

One male was arrested and while they were dealing with him the defendant, with an address at Cardy Rock Walk, Balbriggan, began shouting abuse.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said the incident was “just something that got out of control”.

She said Wordell hasn’t come to garda attention since the incident and doesn’t have any previous convictions.

“It’s idiots like this that cause problems, joining in,” Judge Dermot Dempsey told the district court.

Ms D’Arcy asked if he would consider a charitable donation and leave Wordell without a conviction, however, the judge said he wouldn’t accept a donation in this instance as “there is too much of this carry on going on”.

He convicted the defendant and fined him €250.