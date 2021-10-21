Super Swords give Bluebell a major scare

FAI INTERMEDIATE CUP

BLUEBELL UNITED 4

SWORDS CELTIC3

BLUEBELL United had to come from behind to get past Swords Celtic as Bobby Browne’s men put up a great fight against a team playing two leagues ahead of them.

Three years ago this would have been a clash between two Senior Sunday sides, but two successive relegations have seen Swords drop to Senior 1A Sunday and on paper this looked like an easy game for the hosts, but they realised pretty quickly that it would be anything but, with in-form Chris Gough going close for the visitors early on.

Swords were really looking up for it and after a spell of sustained pressure they deservedly took the lead when Owen Jones found space inside the Bluebell box before rifling a shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Swords had the wind in their sails now and went close to doubling their lead when Lewis Skelly forced the Bluebell keeper into a smart save.

The hosts finally began to produce the football they are capable of towards the end of the first half and on 40 minutes their striker went close.

Just before the break they did manage to force an equaliser and that was tough on Swords who had played some excellent football in that opening half.

That goal proved to be a turning point in the game, with Bluebell coming out for the second half with renewed energy. They began to play some excellent football as they opened up Swords and were soon 2-1 ahead thanks to a fine finish which just evaded the dive of keeper Davy O’Connor.

Bluebell were seemingly home and dry just past the hour mark when they went 3-1 clear, but to Swords’ credit they continued to battle and the visitors were awarded a penalty when Lewis Skelly was brought down in the box.

Sean Kelly slotted the ball home from the spot to give his side hope.

With ten minutes remaining Bluebell restored their two-goal cushion, capitalising on a mistake in the Swords defence, but there was still time for another Swords goal as Chris Gough sprung the offside flag to make it 4-3 and set up a nervy final five minutes for Bluebell.

SWORDS CELTIC: Davy O’Connor, Darren Brewster, Graham Duff, Robbie Lambe, David Cox, Sean Kelly, Chris Gough, Andrew Bermingham, Stephen Doyle, Owen Jones, Lewis Skelly. Subs: Stephen Blake for Chris Gough, Josh Doyle for Stephen Doyle.