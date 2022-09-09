Super St Sylvester’s outfox champions Cabinteely

St Sylvester's match-winner Emma Sullivan and teammate Sinéad Aherne can look forward to a semi-final joust with Kilmacud Crokes following their surprise win against Foxrock Cabinteely. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

ST SYLVESTER’S 1-9

FOXROCK CABINTEELY 0-11

St Sylvester’s will take on Kilmacud Crokes in this Wednesday night’s Senior championship semi-final at Pairc De Burca (throw-in 8pm) after this dramatic win over the holders at Broomfield last week.

Sylvester’s soaked up some serious pressure in the second half before a fisted point late on from Emma Sullivan ensured a famous win for the Malahide girls as Foxrock’s seven-year reign finally came to an end.

Sullivan combined with up-and-coming player Clodagh Fox to send over the decisive score and it was indicative of a team who since their All-Ireland Intermediate win in Anthony Cooke’s first season in charge in 2021 have grown in confidence.

Even more impressive was that they did it without their talismanic forward Nicole Owens who, although out for the rest of the reason, was there on the sideline to get behind her team.

Indeed, getting behind the team proved the order of the day as a sizeable crowd cheered on from the embankment.

It was an incredible night matched only by events a few miles down the road as O’Dwyer’s captured the Junior title in Lawless Park.

Back at Broomfield, Foxrock moved two points clear in the early stages before some good transition play ended with Kate Sullivan opening Syls’ account five minutes into the game.

A few moments later a terrific shimmy by the former All-Ireland-winning captain Sinead Aherne put Sylvester’s on level terms.

Playing with the aid of a strong breeze, Sylvester’s - through some strong running down the middle, with Sophie McGlynn very impressive in this regard - moved four points clear after a number of frees out of the hands from Kate Sullivan.

Then came one of the turning points in the game when a push on McGlynn led to the awarding of a penalty with five minutes to go in the half. While Foxrock keeper Aisling Torpey managed to get a hand to Aherne’s spot kick, it wasn’t enough to stop the ball nestling in the corner of the net.

Foxrock, having fallen short with two earlier frees, finished the half well, with an Egan free and a Saibh Dillon effort leaving them five adrift at the break.

Three points on the bounce from Foxrock after the break was to put a different complex on the game before Kate Sullivan - who showed some serious pace on the night - settled the Sylvester’s nerves with another score.

Foxrock continued to put the Malahide ladies under pressure and back-to-back points from Fiona Claffey - capitalising after an intercepted kickout - drew Foxrock level with five minutes to go.

Crucially, though, they never managed to go in front and this was down as much to some excellent defending from the home side, for whom where Leah Harrold and White did a good job on Egan - particularly in the second half.

Following a 59th-minute free from Kate Sullivan, Syls - driven on by their sturdy captain Danielle Lawless - then worked the ball back up the field, with substitute Emma Sullivan on the end of a score from the right.

And despite a late point from Turner, Syls held on for victory on an evening when Grainne McGinty turned in a terrific shift in the number 11 shirt.

St SYLVESTER’S: Sophie Brennan, Cliona Fitzpatrick, Kim White, Leah Harrold, Lisa Murphy, Danielle Lawless, Emma Lynch, Lucia Hughes, Grace Twomey, Kate Sullivan 0-7 (0-5f), Grainne McGinty, Sophie McGlynn, Kate O’Sullivan, Sinead Aherne 1-1 (1-0 pen), Louise Ryan. Subs: Clodagh Fox for Hughes, Emma Sullivan 0-1 for McGlynn (both 40min).