Sullivan’s flourishing in key role at Sylvester’s

Kate Sullivan in action for Dublin during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final against Meath back in September. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

SHE is the youngest member of the St Sylvester’s ‘Fab Four’, but expect to hear a lot of more of Kate Sullivan over the next 12 months.

The classy wing forward – along with Dublin captain Sinead Aherne, Niamh McEvoy and Nicole Owens – was part of the Dublin panel which claimed a fourth successive Brendan Martin Cup in 2020.

And she has emerged from the shadows with a standout season for her club which saw them claim both the Dublin and Leinster club intermediate titles in 2021.

The 22-year-old, however, was back in training this week as the Malahide club prepare for Saturday’s home All-Ireland intermediate quarter-final.

The 1pm throw-in at Broomfield sees Sylvester’s up against London outfit Holloway Gaels and for the three-time All-Ireland winner it is another journey into the unknown.

“We managed to catch a live stream of their game and they have a few Irish girls there, so we learned a bit about them,” she said.

Off the back of Dublin’s shock All-Ireland final defeat to Meath last September, Sullivan has not had much time to rest.

A few days later she was straight into the county club championship where she wrote her name in lights with a terrific 4-5 return in the group stages against Skerries Harps as Sylvester’s beat all before them to claim the Dublin title with victory over Castleknock.

But Sullivan is no overnight success. From an early age she has been earmarked for greater things. She was part of the Dublin minor squad that won back-to-back Leinster titles, kicking four points (three off frees) as the Metropolitans retained their crown with an eight-point victory over Meath in 2018.

A call-up to the senior squad followed quickly, although she recalls there was a period of adjustment.

“It takes a year to get used to the step up in terms of the pace of the game as it’s a big change from what you might be used to from before,” she said.

Sullivan continued her upward trajectory in 2020 when scoring a terrific score off the bench from the wing-forward position as Dublin defeated Cork to record their fourth Martin Cup success on the trot.

Things didn’t quite go to plan last year as Meath turned over their neighbours in the decider with the help of a Player of the Match display from Vikki Wall.

As such Sylvesters’ run in Dublin and Leinster has been just the tonic as she enters what she hopes will be a prosperous 2022.

“Playing with the club has been great for my confidence. Each game has gotten harder as we have progressed, but I’m getting a lot of game time and it’s great to have those run of games and a few wins is always great for the confidence.”

Having broken into the Sylvester’s side at 16, Sullivan is now an established part of a forward line that has been on fire this season, with Aherne and Owens very much to the fore.

She played under her father, Brian, in the underage academy and has also learned a lot from Aherne.

“Sinead has been playing at the top level for 18 years and reads the game so well. As a kid growing up, I would have watched her and you just learn so much from her.

“But I think there is a lot of experience in this squad. Outside of Niamh and Nicole you also have the likes of Danielle Lawless, Niamh Harney and Kim White who has played with Down and at any given time a player is ready to step up.”