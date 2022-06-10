Success for Fingal company at National Enterprise Awards

A Fingal company has won at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

Life Ahead Ltd. trading as Farmony, who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Fingal, were winners at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.

The awards, which took place at the Mansion House in Dublin, are in their 23rd year and run annually by the Local Enterprise Offices.

Farmony who provide a vertical farming solution for Europe through innovative technology were crowned as regional winners in the Dublin region and will now receive a share of a €50,000 investment fund.

Farmony are an innovative company who work to meet consumer demand for fresh, great-tasting, and pesticide-free food locally and sustainably year-round.

Farmony follow in the footsteps of several other Fingal based companies who have had success over the years at the National Enterprise Awards including Kianda Technologies from Blanchardstown, Keoghs Crisps in Oldtown, flight simulation company, Simtech Aviation, as well as software companies, Vromo and IFS Ltd. from Dublin 15.

Speaking about the Awards, Chief Executive of Fingal County Council AnnMarie Farrelly states: “I am delighted that Dan O’Brien and John Pauls innovative business has achieved success at the National Enterprise Awards.

“They are excellent ambassadors for the Fingal business community, and I look forward to seeing them expand and develop their business over the coming years.”

Head of Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Fingal, Oisin Geoghegan said: “It is fantastic to see an innovative, local Agri-Tech business being acknowledged at the National Enterprise Awards.

“Farmony is overseen by two very determined, ambitious entrepreneurs who are very deserving of recognition.

“We wish them continued success with their future plans and endeavors.”

The overall winner at the National Enterprise Awards was Wicklow aquaculture and offshore wind company, Aqualicense. Established in 2019 by Kate Dempsey the company has gone from strength to strength.

The company engages in consultation, planning, legal compliance and project delivery on behalf of companies in the aquaculture and offshore renewable energy industries.

They expanded their operations into the highly regulated offshore renewable energy sector in 2021 which has helped the company grow considerably and they are now looking to expand their expertise into new markets internationally.

Several other companies won across a range of categories at the Awards, which were established by the Local Enterprise Offices to celebrate the impact and quality of small businesses across the country. The Best Start-Up category was won by Acoustic Interiors supported by Local Enterprise Office Offaly. The business improves the health, wellbeing and productivity of people through intelligent acoustic design and fit-out of homes, offices and buildings.

The Green/Sustainability Award went to Cirtex, supported by Local Enterprise Office Longford. The company have created a closed-loop manufacturing business that upcycles the materials from duvets and mattresses, most of which are imported, to be reused in new products.

The Best Export category was won by Professional Hair Labs supported by Local Enterprise Office Wexford. The family run business is a manufacturer and distributor of cosmetic products including GHOSTBOND, the world’s leading product for hair adhesive solutions.

The Innovation Award went to Cubbie who are supported by Local Enterprise Office Mayo. The installation, which is in over 200 schools across Ireland, enables students with neurodiversity or sensory challenges to regulate their senses with a bespoke programme to ensure their learning and academic experience is not adversely affected.

Finally, the One to Watch Award was taken by Streat School supported by Local Enterprise Office Monaghan. The business provides an end-to-end solution for those looking to enter the street food business, providing equipment, workshops and branding materials.

There was also an Outstanding Achievement Award presented on the night to an individual or company who has excelled in recent years. This award went to ABC Nutritionals from Clare. The Shannon based business, established in 2007 are a private label manufacturer of sports, weight management and lifestyle nutrition products. They have double their workforce and turnover since 2018 with 68 now employed and hope to reach 100 by 2025 with a new facility in development.

Previous winners of the National Enterprise Awards include Irish Yoghurts (1998), Obelisk (2000), Simtech Aviation (2008), Digiweb (2004) and Design Pro (2013), Terra NutriTech (2018) and Pestle & Mortar (2019). The last winners in 2021 were Bevcraft, who were supported by Local Enterprise Office Westmeath. Europe’s only mobile canning company have gone from strength to strength since winning the award, opening new hubs across the continent.

The National Enterprise Awards are one of a number of initiatives that the Local Enterprise Offices run, to foster entrepreneurship across the country. Others include Local Enterprise Week, the Student Enterprise Programme, National Women’s Enterprise Day and Local Enterprise Showcase. The Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities are funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland.