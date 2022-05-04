Stunning line-up for Naul’s ‘Garden Party’ this summer at the Seamus Ennis Arts Centre

Launch of the Garden Party series at the Seamus Ennis Centre in Naul

One of County Dublin’s “best-kept secrets”, The Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, Naul, has just announced the “Stunning” line-up for this year’s eagerly awaited “Garden Party”.

The Garden Party is a series of outdoor Summer concerts to be held under the shelter of the venue’s purposely designed stretch tent and stage located at the heart of the picturesque North County Dublin village of Naul.

The Garden Party will provide a unique opportunity to experience intimate concerts with some of Ireland’s best-loved music acts as well as a host of comedy and film events throughout the long summer nights.

Amongst the acts announced today, ahead of the launch of his new area Fishtown at this year’s Electric Picnic festival, the legendary Jerry Fish will be performing with his Electric Sideshow on Friday, May 27.

On Saturday, June 11, The Stunning will be “Brewing Up a Storm” at the Fingal venue, followed by a performance from Irish indie rockers Bell X1 on Saturday, June 25.

Meanwhile, fans of soul and blues are in for a treat as The Rob Strong Band will be hosting a night of live music and dancing on Saturday, July 9.

Also joining the line-up are Irish folk duo The Lost Brothers who will be playing on Saturday, July 23 as will legendary folk singer-songwriter Paul Brady who will be taking to the stage on Friday, August 12.

Rounding off the summer series will be Atlantic Arc, Donal Lunny’s traditional music ensemble nine-piece band, who will be playing on Saturday, August 20.

For fans of comedy, Neil Delamere will be taking to the stage on Friday, June 10, with his new stand-up show, “Liminal”, and bringing some very special guests with him on the night.

Likewise, award-winning musical comedian David O’Doherty will be bringing his new show “Whoa is Me” to the Garden Party stage on Friday, July 2d, with some special guests.

On Wednesday, June 29, the venue will host “Irlando-Québécois”, a night of Irish & French-Canadian Live music and dancing.

The Garden Party’s large outdoor cinema screen will feature a night of classic cinema on Saturday, August 13, with a film screening followed by live music and dancing. On the afternoon of Sunday, August 14, kids both big and small, will get a chance to watch a classic family film, on the big screen.

Deirdre Roche, Director of The Séamus Ennis Arts Centre, said: “As our communities emerge from the isolation of the past two years there has never been such a hunger for the return of live music events.

“This year’s line-up is a gathering of some of Ireland’s much loved musical legends, in a totally unique and intimate setting.

“The venue will provide a complete night out for ticket holders, with live music, food offering and full bar on site. We look forward to welcoming audiences.”

Tickets for The Garden Party are on sale at www.tseac.ie to sample the magic of a night’s entertainment at this special venue.