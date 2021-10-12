Stunning debut by league new boys Malahide

GRAND HOTEL MALAHIDE 109

LETTERKENNY IT 53

Grand Hotel Malahide have had to be patient having had their debut season taken away from them last year due to the pandemic, but they made sure the wait was worth it for their supporters as they produced a stunning performance to kick off their first-ever campaign in Division 1 of the National League season on Sunday afternoon.

So much hard work had gone on behind the scenes over the last couple of years to get the Malahide team to this point, getting sponsors like Grand Hotel Malahide and Daly Exercise on board to help ensure everything was ready for the start of the new season.

Coach Sean Ingle had his side in prime condition ahead of their first-ever match in the National League as excitement built ahead of this game.

The players looked very much in the zone as soon as the first buzzer went and LYIT were powerless to stop a wave of early scores from the hosts who scored 17 points without reply inside the first few minutes, with Darragh Timmons and US pro Romand Jenkins catching the eye with some excellent scores.

In truth every single player on the court played their part, with Malahide looking very much at home at this level with some fantastic passages of play and excellent assists early on.

By the end of the opening quarter the limited number of supporters allowed into Malahide Community School to watch the historic occasion were in high spirits given the fact their team were leading 31-11.

The second quarter followed a similar pattern to the first, with Malahide just that little bit quicker to the ball and able to create more chances for their main men Timmons and Jenkins.

LYIT did have their good spots too as the second quarter progressed, with Calvin Whipple and Andrew McKeever keeping the scoreboard ticking over for the visitors. In truth, though, the Donegal side never really looked like narrowing that gap Malahide had established after that lightning fast start and by half-time the home side were looking comfortable, with the scoreboard reading 52-26 in their favour.

Grand Hotel Malahide were really enjoying themselves now and players from the bench who came in looked equally as comfortable as those they replaced as Ingle’s side continued to find some excellent scores thanks to some really accurate passing all over the court.

Timmons continued to score from all angles as the lead increased, while Jenkins enjoyed a fine debut for his new club as the third quarter ended with Malahide extending their lead still further to 79-41.

Malahide refused to take their foot off the pedal in the final quarter as they delighted the crowd with some excellent passages of play and it was clear that everybody on the court was really enjoying the occasion, having waited for so long for this moment to arrive.

In the end Grand Hotel Malahide had a massive 56 points to spare and showed that they will be a match for anybody in Division 1 this year. An excellent performance and an excellent start for the league’s new boys and much to be excited by for supporters on this evidence.

Elsewhere there was a similarly excellent start to the season for Swords Thunder Ladies in Division 1 of their league as they came out on top 78-52, also against LYIT.

Leading 42-21 at half-time Swords ensured they kept their opponents at bay as they secured an excellent opening victory of the season.