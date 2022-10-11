Stunned Skerries Town are second best against strugglers

SKERRIES TOWN 0

GLENVILLE 1

Skerries Town suffered a disappointing defeat on Thursday night as Alan Sweeney’s side went down at home to previously pointless Glenville.

The visitors had a poor start to the season, but a change in management and some recruitment has seen them transformed and Skerries were the first team to face the rejuvenated side.

The hosts had the better of the opening exchanges and were on top for the first 15 minutes.

Alan Leonard had the game’s first chance. He cut in from the right and beat two defenders only to be denied by a good save at the near post.

Bob McKenna then linked up with James Kimmage, some neat interplay saw McKenna played into space and his snap shot was turned behind.

That was to be as good as it got for Skerries as Glenville came more into the game and Liam Woodcock made a series of stops towards the end of the first half.

The week previous Skerries had impressed against Tolka Rovers, but the seasiders just couldn’t get going in the second half here.

It always felt that a defensive mistake would cost Skerries and with 15 minutes remaining that error was made.

Jimmy Killen delayed too long on the ball and was dispossessed. The initial shot was palmed away by Woodcock, but only into the path of a Glenville striker who smashed home from close range.

Sweeney made some changes to try and salvage something, but the visitors showed great game management to see it out.

This was only Skerries’ second defeat of what has been a good start to the campaign. They face a massive challenge now on Friday night as they welcome Senior Sunday side Bluebell United to Park Lane for an FAI Intermediate Cup tie.

Bluebell’s much vaunted front three will no doubt cause the Skerries defence problems, but it’s very much a shot to nothing for the Fingal side.

Skerries: Liam Woodcock, Emmet Mullin (Callum Martin), Jimmy Killen (Craig Darcy), Oisín Kimmage, Ken Costello, Shane Kiely, James Kimmage, Chris Pollis (Carl Young), Bob McKenna, Alan Leonard, Paul O’Carroll (Dan Doherty).