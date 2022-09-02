Students in Fingal to benefit from half price public transport this term

Students and young people in Fingal who are returning to college this month will be able to avail of half price travel on public transport for the coming term.

This reduction, which came into effect in May, will benefit people between the ages of 19 and 23 and could see potential savings of up to €3,000 over the course of a year.

An overall additional 20% fare reduction on all public transport announced as part of the government’s cost of living supports will make transport fares 60% cheaper for students and young adults under 24.

Skerries Councillor Karen Power said: “I was really pleased to see these substantial fare reductions come into effect in May this year, and it will be great for students in Skerries and Balbriggan to be able to avail of these reductions in the coming term.

"We all know the challenges associated with cost-of-living increases but this fare reduction represents a significant, tangible measure to alleviate some of the pressure faced by young people in Fingal.”

Swords Councillor Ian Carey said: “In addition to these public transport fare reductions, I also want to see more progress on new and improved walking and cycling routes in Swords, so that we can give students and young people a greater variety of options to commute to their place of education each week.

"Figures from the NTA published last week showed an underspend of almost six million in active travel funding available to Fingal Local Authority in 2021, so there is huge opportunity there to make improvements.”

The low fares on public transport came into effect in May 2022 and apply to all subsidised public transport journeys on Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann, Luas, Go-Ahead Ireland and Local Link.

All young adults aged 19 to 23 are eligible for the half-price fares and eligibility continues up to the day before their 24th birthday.

For holders of a current Student Leap Card, no action is required. They simply pay for their journey by Leap, and the reduced fare is deducted from their card in the normal way.

However, non-student young adults looking to avail of the lower fares will need to apply for a Young Adult Leap Card for use when travelling.