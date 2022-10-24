Struggling Fingal families to receive ‘immediate help’ with the cost of living says Alan Farrell TD

The people of Fingal are to receive immediate help with the cost of living, according to Fine Gael TD, Alan Farrell, who was speaking after Ministers Heather Humphreys and Michael McGrath announced payment dates for eight upcoming Budget Cost of Living Supports.

Deputy Farrell said: “Starting from next week, eight lump-sum payments totalling €1.2 billion nationally will be made to help people with the cost of living.

“Fine Gael is determined to put money back in people’s pockets and assist them with the rising cost of living. My colleague Minister Heather Humphreys recently delivered the largest social protection Budget in the history of the state, with a mix of lump sum supports and increases to weekly payments.

“As well as the significant supports in the Budget for 2023, people in Fingal are going to receive immediate help with the cost of living.

“From next Monday, October 17, the Autumn Double Lump Sum Payment will be paid to social protection recipients including all pensioners, carers and people on disability payments.

“There will be a double payment of Child Benefit on November 1.

“On the week commencing Monday, November 14, there will be four significant payments.

“A €500 Disability Support Grant will be paid to people with disabilities; a €500 Cost of Living Payment will be paid to those in receipt of Working Family Payment; and a €200 payment will be made to people in receipt of Living Alone Allowance.

“A €400 Fuel Allowance Lump Sum Payment will be paid in the same week to 78,336 households in Dublin. Minister Humphreys also secured a major expansion of the Fuel Allowance Scheme – which will see many more households in Fingal supported with their fuel cost for the first time from January.

“On the week commencing Monday, November 21, a €500 Carer’s Support Grant will be provided to all those in receipt of the Carers’ Support Grant.

“A 100% Christmas Bonus will also be paid on the week commencing December 5.”

Deputy Farrell concluded, “Thanks to Fine Gael’s careful management of the economy over recent years, all of this is possible without borrowing.”