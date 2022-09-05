Streetscapes and shopfronts in Rush to benefit from €100,000 funding boost says Doherty

New funding has been announced for Rush businesses to upgrade their building facades, artwork, murals, lighting, street furniture and canopies, a Fine Gael Senator has said.

Senator Regina Doherty was speaking after Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, announced funding of €2.6 million for 26 towns selected for funding, with each local authority to receive €100,000 as part of the initiative.

The Streetscape Enhancement Initiative will provide retail and property owners in Rush with grants they can use to give their business a facelift.

The primary aim is to make towns and villages in rural communities more attractive places to live, work or visit.

Senator Doherty said: “Ensuring our towns are vibrant places to live and work is needed as we recover economically post-pandemic.

“Streetscapes offers businesses a new lease of life and the opportunity to get creative.

“Fingal County Council will manage the initiative and will begin advertising for applications in the coming weeks.”

Minister Heather Humphreys added: “I want as many businesses and property owners to get involved over the next few weeks and to avail of this funding.

“This time round, I’m encouraging neighbouring businesses to submit a joint application to their local authority if they have a more ambitious proposal.”