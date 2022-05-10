Story of Adam’s record-breaking innings will run and run

Adam Tantas (right) and Druhan Knight following their record-breaking exploits for Balbriggan 4ths on Sunday.

RECORDS tumbled by the minute at the Jack Harper Memorial Grounds on Sunday as Balbriggan 4ths batsman Adam Tantas smashed an incredible 211 not out in the Leinster League Division 17 match against Kilkenny 2nds - the first double-hundred by a Balbriggan player at any level.

The astonishing innings set a new ground record for the venue, came off just 136 balls and included 15 sixes - another club record - as well as 20 fours.

Tantas and his young teammate Druhan Knight, who himself hit 101 not out, put on an unbroken stand of 330 for the second wicket - the biggest ever partnership involving two Balbriggan players and the second highest ever recorded in Leinster junior cricket.

However, Tantas’ innings is still ‘only’ the joint second highest innings ever made in Fingal, behind Stephen Doheny’s 260 for Rush against Dundrum in 2016 and equal to Anto Coates’ 211 not out for Ringcommons against The Hills 4ths at The Vineyard in the same year.