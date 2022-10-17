St Sylvester’s snatch defeat from jaws of victory

Dylan Connolly's point in the second half had St Sylvester's in the driving seat in the Senior 2 decider against St Vincent's. Picture: Eamonn Smyth Photography

ST SYLVESTER’S 0-8

ST VINCENT’S 1-8

Of all the tributes that flowed in over the past fortnight following the untimely passing of Dublin legend Brian Mullins, the most poignant one came from his own son and St Vincent’s midfielder, Nathan.

In part of the moving tweet, Mullins wrote: “Dad, from a young age you always assured me there’s no superheroes on a football pitch. Everyone has two arms, two legs, and a head on their shoulders. What matters is who wants to win more and who is willing to work harder.”

You’d argue, from a Vincent’s perspective at least, that those words rang true in Parnell Park on Sunday as they produced a storming final 15 minutes to snatch victory out of the jaws of defeat.

That Mullins popped up with three points in the second half was a fitting tribute to his father, his superhero. All were into the Marino end of the ground, the club his father spent so many years serving just a few hundred yards across the road.

From the point of view of St Sylvester’s, they will wonder how this game got away from them. For 40 minutes they had held Vincent’s to just two scores. Conversely, though, Sylvester’s didn’t score for the last 20 minutes.

You’d argue that they had valid claims for a free at a critical stage in the game when they were down by a point.

And in the next instance Vincent’s broke up the field to register a point through William Costello, a crucial two-point swing with just two minutes to go in what was an absorbing contest.

When Mullin pointed his third score, the game was a good as over and that was as much as confirmed when Vincent’s full back Craig Wilson rose to the skies to snuff out a last-gasp attack from the Malahide men.

Sylvester’s had gone into Sunday’s decider minus the presence of their towering midfielder Jack Hazley, who had picked up an injury in their semi-final win over St Brigid’s.

And in that final quarter when Vincent’s dominated the kickouts, Hazley’s absence was felt the most - which isn’t to take away from Stephen Cunningham’s display in the number eight jersey as he put in a huge shift.

But it unravelled very quickly for Syls, after what was a very impressive first half. They opened up a three-point lead inside the first quarter following points from Sean Guiden (2) and Dylan Connolly.

Vincent’s, however, wiped that lead out on 17 minutes when a nice shimmy from Sean Lowry took him away from his marker and he beat the keeper with a low effort.

A Costello free then put Vincent’s ahead for the first time, but Guiden’s assuredness off the frees would see Sylvester’s regain control, the former Dublin U20 firing over an injury-time free to hand Syls a two-point lead, 0-6 to 1-1.

Successive points from Cunningham and sub Ross Keogh doubled the Syls advantage with 20 minutes remaining to the finish.

From there, though, Vincent’s slowly turned the screw, Mullins sending over two inspirational points before Tomas Quinn landed Vincent’s third in a row from just inside the left-hand touchline.

Quinn’s free off the ground had the sides level by the 48th minute and from there Vincent’s didn’t look back as they closed the game out with further points from Quinn (free), Costello and Mullins.

St SYLVESTER’S: Michael Shiel, Sean O’Donnell, Josh Bannon, Andrew Cunningham, Andrew Cunningham, Paidi White, Glenn Hazley, Dan O’Leary, Stephen Cunningham 0-1, James Cotter, Karl Archbold, Alex Wright, Ronan Palmer, Sean Guiden 0-5 (0-4f), Dan Brennan, Dylan Connolly 0-1. Subs: Aaron Lynch for O’Donnell ht, Ross Keogh 0-1 for Karl Archbold ht, Mark Hazley for Connolly (46), Euan Farquarson for Andrew Cunningham (50), Luke Troy for Guiden (61).

St VINCENT’S: Michael Savage, Conor O Brien, Craig Wilson, Michael Concarr, Mark Le Strange, Brendan Egan, Shane O’Leary, Gavin Burke, Nathan Mullins 0-3, Sean O Malley, Albert Martin, James McCusker, William Costello 0-2 (0-1f), Sean Lowry 1-0, Tomas Quinn 0-3 (0-2f). Subs: Joshua Kelly for Martin (40), Sean Lambe for Egan (40).

Referee: PJ Murray (St Finian’s Swords)