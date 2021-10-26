St Sylvester’s one step from Senior return

There were contrasting fortunes for Danielle Lawless (St Sylvester's) and Lyndsey Davey of Skerries Harps in the Intermediate Championship semi-finals.

Naomh Mearnog's Girls Under-13 Division 8 team who beat Fingallians to progress through to the Shield final against Westmanstown.

County star Niamh McEvoy was at the heart of the weekend semi-final win for St Sylvester's. Picture: Sportsfile

ST SYLVESTER’S will play Castleknock in next Sunday’s Intermediate Championship decider in Lawless Memorial Park (3.45pm) after recording a comprehensive 5-15 to 2-7 win at home to St Maur’s at the weekend.

The introduction of Katie O’Sullivan at full forward proved crucial on the day as Sylvester’s moved one step closer to a quick return to the top flight.

Although Dublin captain Sinead Aherne netted early for Sylvester’s, Maur’s were right back in it following a goal from Olivia Leonard, with a further point leaving just two points between the teams at the break - 1-6 to 1-4.

But with Danielle Lawless keeping close tabs on Leonard, Sylvester’s were beginning to turn the screw by the time Kate Sullivan had landed Syls’ second goal.

And with Leah Harold and Kim White keeping close tabs on the two Carthy sisters, Sylvester’s drove on in the second half on a day when Niamh McEvoy impressed in midfield.

Sylvester’s opponents in the final, Castleknock, were 2-14 to 2-12 winners over a Skerries Harps side who, despite a 1-10 return from Dublin forward Lyndsey Davey, gave away too many balls.

But with Dawson sisters Sally and Emily motoring well in midfield, Harps were in contention right until the final moments when they saw a late goal attempt turned away by the Castleknock keeper.

Also performing well for Skerries Harps were Mary Halpin and Saoirse Kavanagh in defence, while Roisin Leneghan turned in another impressive display for the visitors.

Meanwhile it was a disappointing end to the Junior A Championship for O’Dwyer’s, their hopes dashed by an injury-time goal away to St Judes, 2-4 to 1-6 the scoreline there.

It was also a day to forget for Fingallians after they were relegated from the Senior Championship following a heavy 4-20 to 0-4 defeat at home to Thomas Davis.

St Margarets secured a semi-final spot in the Division 7 League cup after a 3-17 to 5-7 win away to Trinity Gaels.

Down a number of players due to injuries, Margarets took a while to gain a foothold in the game.

They suffered a further setback when Kate Dwyer, who had contributed 1-3 at that stage, had to go off with an injured ankle, while Jodi Tynan and Aine Deasy - who had played well in defence - also had to retire before the break.

Nonetheless they dug in deep to ensure their unbeaten run in the cup continued, with Tasha Barnwall again impressive at full forward with 2-4. Rebecca McGuinness (0-4), Nessa Madigan (0-2), Skye Healy (0-2), Caroline Lawlor and Erica Milling also made the scoresheet.

It was a also a busy weekend in the Under-16 grade with a number of championship and shield finals down for decision.

The most exciting contest of the day, the Division 4 Shield final, saw home side Garristown edge out St Finian’s Swords in a 15-goal thriller played out in Garristown.

Star performer on the day for Garristown was Emer Quinn with (7-1), while Chloe O’Brien (0-6), Jessica 0’Brien (0-4), Christina 1-1 and Ellen Ennis also made the scoresheet in a game which saw Garristown come from seven points down in the final quarter to claim the trophy.

In an equally dramatic Division 2 Championship Final played at Broomfield, St Sylvester’s claimed an equally dramatic win over St Maur’s on a 3-8 to 2-10 scoreline.

Earlier on in the week, St Patrick’s Donabate finished off their season with a 4-17 to 1-2 win in the Division 5a League Cup, with Ellen Kirwan (2-1), Aoife Flood (1-1), Kate Hanratty (1-0) and Katie Bell 0-7 their chief scorers.

St Maur’s finished off their Division 2 League Cup campaign with a 5-20 to 1-13 win away to Ballinteer St Johns.