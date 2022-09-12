St Sylvester’s look poised to secure the derby spoils

Alex Wright of St Sylvester's is pursued by Fingallians duo Conor Kelly (left) and Danny Campion as Syls' Jack Hazley looks on, during last year's clash between the Fingal neighbours. Picture: Eamonn Smyth Photography

St Sylvester’s v Fingallians,

Naul, 5.15pm Saturday

These two teams last met in the group stages in 2021 at Broomfield when a disputed Alex Wright penalty saw St Sylvester’s pull away in the closing stages.

However, they still needed late scores from Andrew Cunningham and Harry Barnes to seal a famous one-point win.

A disappointing defeat to Cuala in the semi-finals would be the end of the road for Sylvester’s, but under the joint managership of Derek Roche and former Carlow defender Daniel St Ledger they secured the Division 2 title this season.

For their part, Fingallians have had a mixed season and a heavy defeat to St Maur’s last month lays bare their indifferent form against Fingal competition over the last number of seasons.

Should Paul Flynn bring his A game to Naul on Saturday we could be in for an upset.

However, with Sean Guiden showing terrific form up front, expect a Syls side which is filled with plenty of inter-county experience to prevail.

Verdict: St Sylvester’s

St Maur’s v St Brigid’s,

Garristown, 5.15pm Saturday

How St Maur’s get on very much depends on the availability of Ciaran Archer who is appealing his red card handed out against Erin’s Isle in the last round.

Maur’s picked up two red cards in that game and keeping their heads and wits about them will be crucial if they are to beat a Brigids team who were beaten finalists in 2020.

Still very much part of that team is Philly Ryan, a former Dublin U21 and Senior panellist who declared for Tipperary last season.

Operating at number 14, Ryan may take some watching, while at other end Maur’s will be looking to Conor McGuire’s goal threat to progress.

Verdict: St Maur’s

St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh v St Mary’s Saggart,

O’Toole Park, 5.15pm Saturday

St Mary’s pulled off the shock of the last round when beating Ballyboughal on their back pitch following a Carl Finn hat-trick.

And while Bernard Brogan remains a doubt for Plunketts, having twisted his knee in his side’s one-point win over St Patrick’s Donabate, they are not short on calibre or experience here.

Verdict: St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh

St Vincent’s v

St Patrick’s Donabate,

Balgriffin, 3pm Sunday

Originally set for Parnell Park, the moving of this fixture to Balgriffin maybe of benefit to Pats as they seek to stop what many people believe are the red-hot favourites in the tournament.

Admittedly Vincent’s are not where they were maybe 10 years ago, but nonetheless they are putting an impressive team together under manager Tony Dunne. Alongside emerging talents like Kalem O’Brien and Cian Dunne, they also have Tomas Quinn who hasn’t lost the knack of scoring.

Keeping him quiet will be top priority for St Pat’s.

Verdict: St Vincent’s