St Sylvester’s in for the ‘Cille’

James Reilly in action for St Sylvester's during the Division 3 Hurling Feile decider. Picture: Elaine Rooney

ST SYLVESTER’S ‘A’ 2-12

WHITEHALL COLMCILLE 2-4

HEROICS from St Sylvester’s keeper James Murphy proved crucial as the Malahide outfit claimed the Feile Division 3 Cup at Broomfield.

Whitehall trailed by five at the break but then found the back of the net from a long-range free played into the square.

Then, with 12 minutes to go, another long free played into the Syls square saw Murphy produce a brilliant double save.

Straight from that piece of action, Sylvester’s captain Odhran Mollohan cleared the ball to Cian Cummings who broke from midfield to score a point from 35 metres out.

Syls kicked for home then, with good frees from PJ O’Toole keeping the score ticking over, and O’Toole sealed the deal with an insurance goal five minutes from time.

The final was played in wet conditions and Whitehall came out of the blocks faster to lead 1-2 to 0-3 with a quarter of an hour gone.

Sylvester’s settled into the game then, with James Reilly and Conor Moran clearing the ball well from the half back line.

The hosts had two good goal chances but were denied on both occasions by the Whitehall keeper, but three points from Daniel Miller would see the home side on level terms by half-time - 0-6 to 1-3.

But with Darragh Flynn getting through a mountain of tackles in midfield, Sylvester’s got their breakthrough goal on 38 minutes to move five points clear.

Despite a sustained spell of pressure from Whitehall, Sylvester’s held on for a famous victory.

ST SYLVESTER’S: James Murphy; Sean Harding, Odhran Mollahan, Mark Sheehy; Evan Roche, Conor Moran, James Reilly; Cian Cummings, Darragh Flynn; Matthew Aslett 0-1, Daniel Miller 0-3, Adam Rooney 0-1; PJ O’Toole 1-5, (0-3f, 0-1 65), Shea Ahern, Charlie Loughran 1-0. Subs: James Le Blanc for Aslett (38), Brian Waugh for Ahern (42), Christian McDonnell for Rooney (49), Jack Dunphy for Cummings (55), Brian McCafferty 0-1 for O’Toole (57), Ciaran Peacock for Roche (57).