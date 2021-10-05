St Sylvester’s bring their ‘A’ game to progress

St Sylvesters are through to the quarter finals of the Minor A championship following a 4-13 to 2-8 win away to Lucan Sarsfields.

After the two sides had traded two points each, Sylvesters dominated the remainder of the first half with Joey Conroy (2), Cian Donnelly and Dan O’Leary firing in goals to put them up by 4-6 to 0-3 at the break.

And with Sylvesters losing just two of their own kick outs, they continued to dominate with Sean Hogan excellent up front on the day for the visitors.

In the same group, Skerries Harps were well beaten at home to Kilmacud Crokes on a 2-17 to 1-8 scoreline.

The all Fingal derby match between St Pat’s Donabate and Round Towers Lusk saw Donabate prevail on a 2-12 to 0-6 scoreline in Sunday morning’s crucial Minor C Group four clash in Ballimastone.

Donabate had led 0-6 to 0-4 at the break with Lusk’s midfield pairing of Daniel Groblar and Aaron Naughton really putting it up to Donabate while Lusk’s full forward, Aaron Dunne, contributed two important points for his side..

But after Fionan Turner had added a point after the break to extend Donabate’s lead to three points, the game began to turn for the home side with introduction of Luke Francis proving a telling switch.

And then in a blistering eight minute spell, Donabate corner forward, Louis Corcoran, set the contest alight with a return of 1-4 .

Corcoran had a reasonably quiet first half before having ventured out in search of possession; he began to turn the tie for Donabate with Peter Keogh settling the contest with Donabate’s second goal with six minutes to go.

In Group three, St Maurs went down on a 0-11 to 1-10 scoreline at home to St Peregrines, the visitors goal at the start of the second half proving the difference between the two in the end in a contest where Tomas Hegarty had struck the crossbar for the home side.

In Group two, Fingal Ravens were 1-14 to 1-5 winners away to Craobh Chiarain, the visitors shooting 1-3 without reply inside the first ten minutes with Paddy Dillon grabbing the goal

And some strong driving runs by Paddy Dillon, Jack Ryan, Ben Duffy, Dan O’ Brien saw them pull further ahead thanks to some classy shooting from Dylan Kettle and Justin Hogan and George Hickey.

And while Craobh Chiarain managed to get it back to too, Ravens finished the game out with seven unanswered points.

Also safely through from the same group are O’Dwyers who were 3-11 to 0-4 winners over St Judes with Josh Clarke (1-1) giving a very strong performance from full back in a game where Conor Colman and John Clarke also found the back of the net.

Also contributing to the score sheet were Cathal O'Rourke, Tristan Cawley Padraic Kehoe and

Callum Johnston.