St Maur’s the merrier after derby victory

U20 county star Greg McEneaney was in Skerries Harps' starting line-up for the victory over Cuala. Picture: Sportsfile

St MAUR’S recorded an important win over neighbours Naomh Mearnog in Saturday’s Division 1 fixture in Rush.

Their 1-16 to 0-11 victory came after Liam Doran had denied Mearnog with 10 minutes to go from the penalty spot followed another important save earlier in the game. The Maur’s goal came from Conor McGuire, his third in two games.

Mearnog started Shane Carthy at centre back and he helped himself to four points, two of which came from play.

Elsewhere, Karl Flynn registered his first senior point in a game where Ciaran Reddin (0-5, 0-2m) and Ciaran Archer (0-7) were Maur’s other two big hitters, while Chris Carthy registered two from the half back position.

Skerries Harps recorded a 1-22 to 1-11 win over Cuala in mid-week. The home side blitzed the Dalkey outfit in the first half to lead 0-15 to 0-3 at the break.

And while Cuala would grab the first three points of the second half, they never really got close to Harps once Rob Delaney found the back of the net on a night when Harps had nine different scorers.

The last of these to register was Ethan Dunne, one of three of their Dublin U20s introduced in the second half, while Dublin centre back Greg McEneaney started for the injured Sean Rocks.

On a dramatic day in Division 2 St Sylvester’s suffered their first defeat of the season, 0-9 to 0-8 at home to Naomh Olaf.

Sylvester’s had opened up a 4-2 lead near the end of the first half, but a point from Olafs’ dangerous corner forward Glen Soraghan left just a point between the sides at the break.

The two sides traded a point apiece after the restart before Olafs were awarded a penalty following a foul on Soraghan. While Tom Keane’s kick was saved by Sean Downey, Olafs would level off recycled ball through Eoin Foley.

In a nip and tuck game Sylvester’s went in front with just under 10 minutes to go when their big midfielder Jack Hazley pointed off a mark.

However, a dramatic finale to the game would see Soraghan land an excellent free before converting a mark at the death following a ball played in by Luke Doran.

Meanwhile, a seven-goal thriller in Thomas Ashe Park saw Round Towers Lusk defeat Fingal Ravens on a 4-10 to 3-10 scoreline.

Trailing by 11 points following two early goals, Ravens rallied late in the first half as Sean Kinsella and Daire O Rourke both raised green flags.

And while Lusk would register 1-2 after the restart to move nine points clear, a brace of points from Kinsella and a Barry Caulfield goal saw Ravens come back into the game.

When Alan Manning levelled in injury time, Ravens looked on course for a point, only for Lusk to come back with a goal at the death on a night when Adam Caul, Luke White, Darragh Kelly and Killian Healy all found the back of the net for the home side.