St Maur’s ‘knocked’ by visitors’ late rally

Fingallians goalkeeper Niamh Rickard brings the ball out under pressure from Man O War’s Susan Hogan. Picture: Fintan Clarke

Fingallians' Leona Barry tries to shake off Joanne Moore of Man O War.

Man O War’s Laura Brown runs into Ciara McCarthy and Hannah Howard of Fingallians during their Ladies Intermediate Championship clash. Picture: Fintan Clarke

The clash of St Maur’s and Castleknock in the Intermediate Championship produced a very entertaining clash up in Rush on Wednesday.

On a very warm evening, Castleknock led early on by two quick points, but in one of the pivotal moments of the game on 20 minutes Niamh Carthy side-stepped a defender and finished to the roof of the net from 14 yards to move her team one point clear.

Castleknock tagged on two late points to take a 0-7 to 1-3 lead into the second half and in a tight third quarter the visitors lead moved out to two.

However the introduction of Colleen Moran and Eimear Butterly gave St Maur’s renewed impetus and it resulted in four consecutive points which gave their side a lead of two entering the last 10 minutes.

Castleknock fought bravely and with four minutes to go the match was all square once again.

Both teams had half-chances to clinch a winner in a pulsating game which was not for the faint-hearted and was witnessed by a large crowd, but it ended in a draw - 1-7 to 0-10 - on a night when Niamh Carthy registered 1-4 (0-3f) for the home side.

In Group B, the derby clash between Man O War and Fingallians saw the latter produce a strong final quarter to make sure of victory on a 3-19 to 0-8 scoreline.

The Fingallians defence held Man O War to three points from play, with Joanne Moore the home side’s lead scorer, while for the visitors the scoring was spread between Emma Colgan, Emma Colgan, Emma McCormack, Niamh Rickard and Leona Barry.

Last season’s Intermediate champions, St Sylvester’s, marked their return to the top tier with a 2-12 to 1-5 win away to Ballyboden St Endas.

Ballyboden, who were missing a few players, started strong and held a 1-3 to 0-2 lead 10 minutes into the game. However, Sylvester’s dominated after that and Ballyboden were held scoreless after the break in a game where Kim White and Danielle Lawless were very good at the back.

Sinead Aherne and Sophie McGlynn both found the back of the net for the visitors.

In the Division 4 clash up Portmarnock, a terrific individual goal from Megan Connolly and a Ciara Holland penalty guided Naomh Mearnog to a 3-12 to 1-16 win over Round Towers Lusk in a game where Shauna O’Hara (0-7) returned for Lusk.

Antoinette Cowley (2-2) rolled back the years as St Margarets recorded a resounding 6-17 to 1-2 win over St Monicas in Division 6, while Fingal Ravens lost at home 2-9 to 2-5 to St Brigids in Division 7.