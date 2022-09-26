St Maur’s count cost of misses in last-eight tie

The St Patrick's Donabate hurling first team following their recent victory over Round Towers Lusk in the championship.

Joe Gleeson hangs on to possession for St Maur's during their IHC quarter-final against Ballyboden St Endas. Picture: Fintan Clarke

There was disappointment for St Maur’s in Saturday’s Intermediate quarter-final which saw Ballyboden St Endas edge them out on a 2-18 to 1-18 scoreline in Rush.

Maur’s led by six at one stage and had chances to go further ahead. Those misses were to prove costly, with Ballyboden getting a goal just before the break when they found the back of the net after a free had come back off the upright.

Ballyboden pulled ahead, but Maur’s recovered well and had moved four points clear when the visitors struck for their second goal.

They then moved three clear, and although Maur’s levelled off a late goal from a Paddy Sheridan (1-2) free, the visitors closed the game out with three unanswered scores, two of them coming off frees.

Other scorers on the day were JM Sheridan with 0-8 (0-7f), Tomas Hegarty (0-3), Collie Halpin, Craig Harford (0-2 each) and Joe Gleeson 0-1.

Meanwhile, a 1-6 return from David Graham and eight points from Simon Connolly laid the foundations for Skerries Harps’ 1-22 to 2-7 win away to St Vincent’s in Sunday’s Junior A relegation play-off in Marino.

In Junior B, former Dublin hurler Derek O’Reilly was amongst the goals for Craobh Chiarain as they overcame St Finian’s Swords 3-14 to 2-6, with James Shelley and Eoin O’Connor on target for the visitors.

In Junior C, Wild Geese came from eight points down 10 minutes into the second half to overcome Kilmacud Crokes 1-13 to 2-9, with great scores from Jack Roberts and Jamie Clarke seeing them over the line in a game where Scott Ennis had a sensational game at full back.

Elsewhere, scores from David King and Anto Dunne helped St Sylvester’s to victory over Na Gaeil Oga.

In Junior D Round Towers Lusk were 2-13 to 2-7 winners away to St Brigids, with goals from Dean Grimes and Davey Moore moving Lusk six points clear after Brigids had tied the game mid-way through the second half.

Meanwhile, three fine goals from Dylan McCartney, David Lenihan and Ciaran O Mordha saw Naomh Mearnog record a 3-8 to 1-10 win away to Clontarf, while an under-strength Donabate team never recovered from a poor start against St Brendans which had seen them trail by 2-9 to no-score inside the first quarter.