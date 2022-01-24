St Margaret’s residents rally to try to save their Parish Hall from sale

Community groups in St Margaret’s have called on the Archdiocese of Dublin and the parish of St Canice’s not to proceed with the proposed sale of their parish hall.

Mass-goers at St Margaret’s parish church were recently informed about plans to sell both the parochial house and the hall. It’s understood that the parochial house in St Margaret’s has remained empty since the parish priest, Fr Gabriel O’Dowd, passed away in 2020.

Since then, two priests from St Canice’s Parish in Finglas have been providing services for parishioners in St Margaret’s.

However, there are fears that local groups will be left homeless if the parish hall in St Margaret’s is sold.

The premises has been home to Irish dancing classes at Scoil Rince Ní Anglais for almost 40 years, according to founder Ann English.

Ms English told Fingal Independent she has not yet received any official notification about the intention to close the hall.

She said she had been in touch with the Archbishop’s office and St Canice’s Parish, but had not yet received a reply.

Her Irish dancing school, which opened in 1983, has produced several champions and trained many teachers over the years and pays for the use of the hall.

She claimed that the Irish dancing tradition would be “killed off” if the sale of the hall went ahead.

Other users of the hall include Cairde Rince Céilí Naoimh Mairead, which has been in existence for 30 years.

Founded by Mary and the late Michael Murphy, the club attracts dancers from as far as Louth, Celbridge and Dunboyne, as well as locals.

The club hosts two annual céilís, including the famous St Margaret’s outdoor event, which is supported by people from all over Ireland.

“The closure of the céilí club would rip the heart out of the middle of the community of St Margaret’s,” Ms English claimed. “A lot of the participants depend on it for socialisation, interaction and communication.

“It’s not just about a ceilí class – it’s the heart that keeps the community beating.”

In addition to the Irish dancing school and céilí club, the parish hall is also home to a local historical group and is extensively used by a local school.

St Canice’s Parish was contacted by the Fingal Independent for comment and responded: “The property is not currently on the market. A decision to sell the property has been taken by the Parish in compliance with all internal guidelines, policies and procedures. Any funds raised from such a sale will be used exclusively for the benefit of the Parish of St. Canice’s and St. Margaret’s for its ongoing needs.”