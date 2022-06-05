St Margarets and five-star St Pat’s in title shake-up

Brian Shanahan got among the goals for St Margarets in their impressive victory over St Finian's Newcastle.

With five games to go in Division 3 just two points separate the top four teams, with Parnells and St Patrick’s Donabate the joint leaders.

St Pat’s were 5-20 to 1-6 winners over O’Tooles in Ballymastone, a 1-10 scoring sequence the cornerstone of their 24-point victory, with Stephen Dempsey and Niall Collins amongst the goals.

Two points behind Donabate, in third place, are St Margarets who recorded an equally emphatic 5-16 to 0-6 win at home to St Finian’s of Newcastle.

Goalscorers on the night were Leon Daly (1-4), Rory Dwyer (1-2), Conor Hickey (1-2), Brian Shanahan (1-1) and Charlie Madigan (1-1), while Conor Sutton (0-2), Conor Shanahan (0-2) and Damien Murphy contributed points.

Best on the night were Jack Stynes, Dwyer and Jordan Spratt in defence, Scott Shire in midfield, and Damien Murphy, Conor Hickey, Leon Daly and Charlie Madigan in attack.

In Division 4 Jack McGrane pulled off three great saves in the last 15 minutes as Clann Mhuire recorded a 2-12 to 0-13 win at home to Castleknock with goals in each half from Callum Mc Coy and Daryl Brown. Stephen Rogers (0-7) was their leading performer up front.

Man O War, having trailed by nine points early in the second half, came back to level the game away to Lucan Sarsfields only to concede the last two scores and go down 2-12 to 1-13.

On the night there were great displays from James Downes in midfield and James McGlynn at corner back, while the Man O War scores came from Willie Moore, Matthew Cassin, Sam Clancy, Joey McKenna, John Fleming, Fintan McCluskey, Conor Dolan and Sean Hussey.

In Division 5 St Finian’s Swords lost by double scores at home to St Oliver Plunketts Eoghan Ruadh who now hold the joint lead with Thomas Davis.

In Division 6 Dan Doherty, with great support from Jamie Lawler, Cathal O’Rourke and Arron Keenan, gave a superb attacking performance as O’Dwyer’s recorded a resounding 4-28 to 2-6 win at home to Lucan Sarsfields while the defence led by Fiach Keenan and Bill Staunton held the visitors to just two scores after the break.

In Division 7 leaders Garristown maintained their unbeaten run with a 2-11 to 1-7 win over Naomh Barrog, with two goals in quick succession after the break from Shane Kane and Sean Gormley securing their ninth win of the season. Best were Fionn Tormey, Daragh Shanahan, Josh Enright, Garry Glennon and Frankie Brooks.