St Margarets ace Rory named in Under-20 Team of the Year

ST MARGARETS clubman Rory Dwyer has been named among the top 20 players from this year’s EirGrid GAA football Under-20 All-Ireland Championship.

The talented wing back, captain of the Dublin team for the past two seasons, was the only player from the county to be included among the 20 recipients, six of whom are from All-Ireland champions Offaly.

The Metropolitans, who got to last year’s All-Ireland Under-20 Final, only to lose narrowly to Galway, exited this year’s championship when going down to the eventual All-Ireland winners in the Leinster decider.

Dwyer also played rugby for Belvedere College and represented Ireland in an Under-18 Sevens tournament.