St Helen’s NS in Portmarnock picks up prestigious performance award

The Minister for Overseas Development and Diaspora, Colm Brophy TD, has congratulated pupils from St. Helen’s National School, Portmarnock, on being awarded the prestigious Our World Irish Aid Performance Award for a powerful and inspiring rap entitled Global Goals Are Our Aim.

The rap was composed and performed by 4th Class pupils and their teacher Síle Dowd and calls on the world to work together to make a difference and take action to make change happen.

Their inspiring – and fun – music video submission calls attention to the Global Goals in a relatable and interesting way, encouraging us all to use our voices and drive change in our homes and communities telling us: “Peace and justice are what it’s about – if you don’t see it, scream and shout!”.

In addition, 6th Class pupils from Scoil Treasa, Ballycullen Ave, Tallaght won an Activity Award for their colourful and informative work on the Irish Aid focus countries which emphasised the impact that Irish Aid’s work has globally and featured 3D globes as part of their work.

The announcement was made by Minister Brophy at a ceremony held at Farmleigh House and attended by pupils and teachers from 15 schools around the country.

Congratulating both St. Helen’s National School and Scoil Treasa on their success, Minister Brophy said: “The Our World Irish Aid Awards provide an important opportunity for our young people to learn about the important issues affecting the planet and the people who live on it.

“They also play a pivotal role in fostering the next generation of changemakers, committed to playing their part – collectively and individually – in helping to achieve the 17 Global Goals and, therefore, end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

“Striving for a more equal, fair and just world is at the very heart of the United Nation’s Global Goals and Irish Aid’s work.

“Creating a fairer world involves focusing on all of the Global Goals and working together in partnership to protect our planet and improve the wellbeing of the people who live on it.

“I am so encouraged by the commitment of teachers and the enthusiasm of pupils. Their willingness to challenge us all to do better for the benefit for everyone is commendable.”

The 5th Class pupils at St. Mary’s Primary School, Nenagh won the Our World Irish Aid School of the Year Award. Entitled Wellbeing for our Planet and its People they created an online book showcasing how the 5th Class pupils and their teacher Anne-Marie O’Sullivan embraced all 17 of the Global Goals and the work they carried out to achieve them in their school community.

They also incorporated this year’s theme Wellbeing for People and Planet, creating a calendar that includes tips on how to improve the wellbeing of people and the planet for each month of the year.

The Our World Irish Aid Wellbeing for People and Planet Award went to 5th/6th Class pupils and their teacher Monica Fanning from St. Feichin’s National School, Fore, Co. Westmeath.