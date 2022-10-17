St Finian’s Swords and Garristown to contest Junior 1 final

Garristown and St Finian's Swords will contest the Junior 1 Football Championship decider. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

St FINIAN’S Swords came through a tough game against O’Dwyer’s in Naul on Sunday morning to win through to the Junior 1 decider, 1-12 to 1-7.

The sides were level on three points at half-time, but the subsequent introduction of Cathal O’Rourke would give O’Dwyer’s extra impetus. He kicked a superb point from play before a goal from Jude O’Sullivan (1-5) put O’Dwyer’s in a strong position.

However St Finian’s, who managed the clock well, hit back with a late goal from Conor Halpin who registered 1-3 in the second half.

Conor Cooley, who made some great runs and won a lot of ball, impressed for St Finian’s, while Jack Dempsey was brilliant in defence.

For O’Dwyer’s, Sullivan led the line superbly in a game where Aaron Keenan grabbed their other score.

St Finian’s opponents in the final will be Garristown who were 1-9 to 0-8 winners over Craobh Chiarain in Balgriffin.

Shane Kane’s goal with 10 minutes to go proved crucial, while their best performers on the day were Ciaran Galvin, Robbie Tormey and Darragh Shanahan.

In the Junior 2 Championship decider a Simon Maguire goal helped Fingal Ravens to a 1-9 to 0-9 victory over St Oliver Plunketts ER.