Spot-on Rivervalley are Bridge too far for United

Rivervalley Rangers' Saturday team were also in action at the weekend and pictured is Rivervalley Rangers' Jason Dempsey battling for possession with Balrothery’s David Curly.

Balrothery’s Gareth Sweeney and Rivervalley Rangers' Thomas Whelan in action during their Saturday match in the Leinster Senior League.

Rivervalley Rangers' Saturday team were also in action at the weekend and pictured is Rivervalley Rangers' Jason Dempsey being tackled by Aaron Byrne of Balrothery.

BRIDGE UNITED 2

RIVERVALLEY RANGERS2

RIVERVALLEY Rangers survived an epic battle against ten-man Bridge United to progress to the next round of the Leinster Junior Cup 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw following extra time.

This was a game that had absolutely everything including four goals, a sending-off, a last-minute equaliser and that penalty shootout.

Stephen Doran’s side kept their nerve in the shootout, with Mark O’Brien ensuring the bus journey back to Swords would be a jubilant one as he slotted the winning penalty home.

Rivervalley couldn’t have wished for a worse start, with Bridge scoring less than a minute after the game kicked off.

To Rivervalley’s credit they recovered well after that nightmare start and began to pepper the home side’s goal, with Mark O’Brien and Ciaran Latten both going close.

Just before the break O’Brien had a glorious chance to make it 1-1, but he was thwarted by a wonder save from the Bridge keeper.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Rivervalley continuing to create chances as the home side dropped deeper looking to defend their slim lead.

The Rivervalley goalkeeper was little more than a spectator now, with all the action happening at the other end of the pitch as the visitors piled forward.

The visitors’ chances of drawing level increased with fifteen minutes to go when Bridge were reduced to ten men after their midfielder received a second yellow.

Within two minutes of that sending-off Rivervalley were back in the game thanks to a fine header from the dangerous Ciaran Latten.

With twelve minutes still to go the smart money would have been on Rivervalley to go on and claim the winner, but amazingly it was the ten men of Bridge who scored the third goal after breaking quickly, with Rivervalley piling forward in search of a winner.

That goal came with two minutes of normal time remaining and at that stage it looked for all the world as though Rivervalley were about to exit the cup.

However, with almost the last attack of normal time Latten scored his second of the game after a scramble inside the Bridge box.

The visitors celebrated wildly, with Latten’s goal forcing the game into extra time.

Rivervalley threw everything at Bridge in extra time and were so unlucky not to take the lead for the first time when Lee Murray’s powerful header crashed back off the bar.

Latten had a chance at the death to win it for Rivervalley, but his effort flew agonisingly wide.

That meant the game would go to penalties, which was only fitting after a hugely exciting 120 minutes.

The first eight penalties were scored, but it was Bridge who blinked first when they skied a penalty over the bar to give the men from Swords a chance to win it.

Up stepped Mark O’Brien and the man they call Moby made no mistake as he calmly slotted the ball home to send the visiting players and coaches into raptures.