Social Democrats councillor calls for more public seating across Fingal

Fingal councillor calls for more places to sit in our public spaces.

A Social Democrats councillor has called on the Chief Executive to report on plans to increase the provision of public seating benches in public areas across the Balbriggan/Swords/Rush-Lusk area.

Tabling his motion at a recent Local Area Committee meeting, Cllr Paul Mulville said he firstly wished to commend the Operations team on work done with benches around Portrane Green and “up along the sea view in Portrane.”

The benches, he said, were ideal not only for visitors to Portrane, but also for elderly residents “who might not be so good on their feet as they used to be.”

Cllr Mulville noted there had been a request for public seating for The Cliff Walk, and said that while some work was needed there, it would be a great location for public benching.

Supporting Cllr Mulville’s motion, Cllr Adrian Henchy (FF) told the committee “it cannot be underestimated” having public benches rolled out “in the right locations.”

According to Cllr Henchy, this was illustrated by what he claimed was the practice of GPs to rely less on the medical model for patients, and instead recommend regular walks or exercise.

Another positive factor, he said, was that he had personally witnessed teenagers “hang-out” around public benches, in a very non-threatening way.

Re-iterating that public benches are “very positive”, Cllr Henchy said they bring “enormous benefits right across society.”

He thanked the Operations team for their work, and called for the rolling out of more public benches.

Cllr Karen Power (GR) also commended the Operations team, not only for the rolling out of park benches, but for the maintenance and upkeep of existing benches.

Cllr Power said she met with representatives of Age-Friendly Fingal recently, who said their emphasis was not just on the frequency of public benches, but the proximity to public toilets.

A report issued by the council stated: “The provision of public seating in the public realm is based on the needs requirements for each space or area.

"Therefore, there are spaces where a requirement for the provision of seating will be obvious for example in established picnic areas and seafront locations.

"However, if there are areas where additional seating is required these areas can be assessed and seating provision planned.”