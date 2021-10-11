Smith slams ‘short-term thinking’ on public transport fares and calls for bus and rail services to be made free for children and students

The Government’s failure to reduce public transport fares is a “symptom of short-term thinking”, according to a local TD who has proposed that adult fares be reduce while buses, trains and trams are made free for children and all students.

Fingal is a commuter county and public transport fares are a huge issue and Labour’s Transport Spokesperson and local TD, Duncan Smith has slammed Government inaction on reducing fares as he presented his party’s alternative Budget proposals.

He said: “The failure of government to present a timeline for the reduction of transport fares is a further symptom of short-term thinking.”

Presenting Labour’s Alternative Budget proposals for transport, Deputy Smith said an investment in free public transport for children and students is needed to encourage more people onto public transport.

Deputy Smith said: “Ensuring decent and reliable public transport has to be at the heart of any serious attempt to reduce carbon emissions. In Labour’s AlternativeBudget 2022, we have outlined a vision for public transport that not only makes environmental sense, but economic sense, that would benefit ordinary people and families.

"If we’re serious about lowering our emissions and meeting our climate targets, the NDP plan should have included measures to encourage workers, school goers and the general population onto public transport.

Providing public transport free of charge to our children and students would represent a step-change in our approach as a nation."

The local Labour TD added: “While developing cycling and walking infrastructure is welcome, for many children and students going to school, these options simply aren’t available to them. An investment of €87 million would see children and students travelling free of charge on public transport, which would also have a knock on effect for parents and families.

"Rather than opting to take the family car, it should be more cheaper and easier for families to travel by bus, train, Luas, Dart, on their daily journeys.

Deputy Smith said: “We need to have a climate lens on everything that we do. We know that due to the student accommodation crisis, more and more students that would have moved to the city are commuting instead with many opting to drive for convenience. We need to challenge this behaviour and build a lifelong relationship between our young people and public transport.

"Providing free public transport to all students would undoubtedly see our young people opt for the train over the Golf.’

He explained: “The changes to the world of work due to the pandemic must also be recognised in our vision for public transport.

Many people have opted to return to the countryside, moving out of traditional commuter towns. In recognition of this, Labour’s Alternative Budget proposals provide for a €1.1 million investment to cap Leap fares in regional cities for commuters, as well as expanding the list of commuter towns and stations."

Deputy Smith concluded: “Making fares more affordable would help to reduce congestion in our cities, shorten people’s commuting time and improve our climate outcomes, not just pay lip service to it.”