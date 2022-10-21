Smith calls for pay parity for community/voluntary workers

Labour health spokesperson Duncan Smith has said that the government must engage with workers in the community and voluntary sector.

The call comes following the government waving through a Labour motion calling for pay rises for community and voluntary sector workers.

Deputy Smith said: "The Minister for Health is on the record saying that a WRC process could resolve this issue and he needs to do all in his power to make this happen.

“Government did not oppose Labour’s motion, nor did they propose any amendments. Whilst it was disappointing that the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform was not present, the Minister for Health and Minister Anne Rabbitte agreed with the aims of our motion.”

Deputy Smith said that while agreement “is all well and good”, “now we need action.”

He added: “Community and voluntary workers who care for our most vulnerable must be shown respect by this government. That’s why we brought forward our motion – to ensure they are heard.

"The reality is that we are in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis in memory, and these workers are fighting for pay parity. The last thing they want is having to picket, but they are being left with no choice.”