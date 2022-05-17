‘Smart Balbriggan’ project is shortlisted for ‘Digital Town’ award

Balbriggan is among five Dublin projects shortlisted for 2022 .IE Digital Town Awards

Projects across 13 counties have been recognised for their use of digital technologies and innovation to transform or enhance towns and communities for the betterment of local people, community services, and wider society.

Balbriggan, Ballybough, Crumlin, Drimnagh, and Dun Laoghaire have been shortlisted in the 2022 .IE Digital Town Awards

Shortlisted projects cover 7 award categories, all of which are in with the chance of winning a share of the total prize fund of €100,000

Winners will be announced at a gala awards event on 8 June

An IE Digital Town Awards spokesperson said: “We are seeing great examples of how communities and community leaders have stepped up and adopted new ways of thinking and doing, with digital tools and innovation helping them to not only survive but thrive.”

The shortlist for the 2022 .IE Digital Town Awards, was announced by .IE, the managers of Ireland’s trusted online .ie address.

Following a competitive selection process by an independent judging panel, Balbriggan, Ballybough, Crumlin, Drimnagh, and Dun Laoghaire have been shortlisted for eight national awards.

Smart Balbriggan’s Transition Year challenge is shortlisted in the Digital Education category, along with Dun Laoghaire Town’s entry “National Centre for Digitalisation of Localities and Their Small Businesses”, which is shortlisted in both the Digital Education and Digital Business categories for using digital tools and frameworks to enable localities to collaboratively attract investment, remote workers, home buyers, shoppers, and visitors. Eoin Costello of Dun Laoghaire Town is also shortlisted for Digital Local Hero.

Crumlin and Ballybough are shortlisted in the Community Digital category for their entries “Connecting Crumlin’s Community” and “Pride of Place” respectively.

Mary Fleming of Crumlin’s community project is also shortlisted for the Digital Local Hero award.

Finally, Drimnagh’s “Tidy Drimnagh” entry is shortlisted in the Digital Changemaker category for its use of social media to mobilise the community to get involved in creating a cleaner, greener Drimnagh for all.

Now in its second year, the .IE Digital Town Awards honour local town projects and people that are using digital innovation, technologies, and digital-first thinking for the betterment of towns, citizens, and services in the community.

The awards were launched as part of €1 million investment announced by .IE in 2021. There are 7 award categories for digital projects in the areas of education, tourism, business, and community, with three special awards recognising a Digital Changemaker, Digital Rising Star, Digital Local Hero. An Overall Winner will also be announced at the gala awards ceremony next month.

During the shortlisting process, the judging panel looked for digitally motivated community leaders who demonstrated digital thinking to creatively problem-solve and develop innovative ideas that ‘disrupt’ and enhance towns and communities.