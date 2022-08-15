Skipper Kavanagh savours T20 win

Dylan Blignaut starred with both bat and ball for The Hills in last week's Alan Murray Cup decider. Picture: Siobhan Taylor

THE Hills’ T20 captain Andy Kavanagh lifted the LHK Insurance Alan Murray Cup for the third time in the club’s history on Tuesday evening of last week as they beat Clontarf by five wickets.

For 23-year-old Kavanagh it was a magical feeling to hold aloft his first trophy for the club.

The Hills had won home advantage for the refixed final and The Vineyard was resplendent as it hosted the blue ribbon fixture of the Leinster T20 season.

The last time The Hills won the competition was in 2013, and reflecting on their the latest success Kavanagh said: “It was one of those games that could have gone either way.

“Clontarf got off to a flyer and we were left scratching our heads as to what we were going to do to pull it back.

“Thankfully our spin bowlers did a job for us and pinned them back. Then likewise with our batting, we started off and lost a wicket in the second over, but we fought back and in the end it seemed to be more comfortable.”

Clontarf had set a total of 135/7 in an innings when Dylan Blignaut and Levon Shields did most of the damage, Shields returning figures of 3/17 with the ball.

Blignaut then helped himself to an excellent 42 not out as The Hills successfully chased the total to win with five wickets to spare.

The original game was set for Pembroke on the August bank holiday Monday, but rain put paid to that game and Kavanagh himself was one of the few people to be delighted that the original game was postponed.

“I was actually away for the game in Pembroke, so I was thrilled to hear it was postponed and it gave me plenty of time to come back,” he added.

The youngster has plenty of experience, captaining The Hills seconds and thirds, but he is thankful to those around him as he navigates his debut season as captain of the firsts.

“I’ve a lot of guys who will give me their thoughts and stuff, but I’m very happy to be captain. It’s obviously a big step up to captain the firsts, but it’s something I’d like to do more in the future.”