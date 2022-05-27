Skerries students enjoy ‘COW Day’ as they get on their bikes!

The students of Skerries Community College have been “getting on their bikes” to celebrate National Bike Week.

Skerries Community College recently participated in this celebration of active travel, sustainable transport that is Bike week.

The students sampled the joys of cycling at the main event of the week which took place, last Wednesday.

The Skerries students had a ‘COW Day’ - Cycling on Wednesdays.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The Skerries school already has a strong cohort of students who cycle into school regularly, but during this week we encouraged students and staff to cycle in where possible.

“Over 100 students and staff cycled that morning, including Ms Smith, one of our Deputy Principals, who cycled from Dublin City Centre, to the school.”

Participation in this week counts toward the Travel Green Flag, which the Transition Year Green Schools committee are working towards at the Skerries school.

Many thanks goes from the school to TMG cycles and Fingal County Council, who provided cycling related spot prizes for students who cycled into school on COW day. Well done to everyone involved.