Skerries Rowing Club presents the 2022 ‘Round Rockabill Rowing Race’

The 2022 “Round Rockabill Rowing Race”, presented by Skerries Rowing Club, took place on Saturday August 27.

“Round RockabillRowing Race” is a gruelling, 15km race into open sea, open to various categories, including FISA, East Coast Skiffs, One Design and more.

At least 25 boats arrived in Skerries on Saturday 27th August. The race started at 10:30 from the south strand in Skerries followed by a 7.5km row straight out towards Rockabill, around it and back again to the south strand for a beach sprint finish.

The event was supported by Fingal County Council and sponsored by local businesses.

Encouraged by the fantastic response from both attendees and competitors of last year’s event, Skerries Rowing Club pushed themselves to make sure this event was even better.

"Round Rockabill Rowing Race” brought rowing clubs from all over Ireland to our beautiful coastline.

Spectators had have a perfect, unobstructed view of this spectacle from the whole of the south beach and boats took off in waves, depending on specific handicaps.

Skerries Rowing Club is a young and vibrant coastal rowing club, founded in 2012 and celebrating 10 years this year.

Today the club consists of over 100 members, from age 11 to over 70, from all sorts of backgrounds with all sorts of abilities and aspirations, from recreational rowing to seriously competitive rowing.

The club uses clinker-built traditional wooden east-coast skiffs with fixed seats and wooden oars. There are 4 oars people - each with a sweep oar, and a coxswain.

Crews train Monday to Friday from March to October, from 5pm to 9pm, also weekends for longer training sessions when not racing. Some members like to train hard almost every day and others prefer to train a couple of times a week.

Skerries Rowing Club is a member of the East Coast Rowing Council and competes in ECRC regattas most summer weekends against fellow east coast clubs.

To find out more about the "Round Rockabill Rowing Race”, please contact Skerries Rowing Club Secretary at secretary@skerriesrowingclub.com.

Visit skerriesrowingclub.com for more information about the club.